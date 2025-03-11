Jena Sims shares adorable Instagram story, jokes son Crew Koepka is "moving out"

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently shared an adorable picture of their son Crew on Instagram. In the caption, she hilariously joked that Crew was moving out.

Sims is a beauty pageant title holder who was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004. She is also an actress and model. She has starred in movies such as 3-Headed Shark Attack and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Sims met American professional golfer Brooks Koepka in 2015, and they got married in 2022. A year later, they welcomed their first and only son, Crew.

Sims has kept her fans updated on Crew’s growth since his birth in 2023. In her most recent post, the 36-year-old actress shared a video where Crew could be seen outside, dragging what appeared to be a toy trolley. Jena Sims jokingly said that he was moving out because he didn’t get what he wanted. She captioned the video:

“Doesn’t get his way, he’s moving out!!”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In a previous post, Sims also documented as her 1.5-year-old son playfully dipped his toe into a pool.

“No matter the time of day, toddlers will test you,” Sims said in the caption.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims gave birth to Crew Koepka on July 27, 2023. He was born six weeks early and had to spend the first few weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Crew was also diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome and torticollis, which affected his head and neck muscles. As a result, he had to wear a protective helmet for 13 months to correct the issue. Two weeks ago, Sims announced on Instagram that Crew was in his final month of wearing the helmet.

“Plain lettuce”: Jena Sims reveals what she had for dinner and dessert

Aside from sharing pictures and videos of her family and friends, Jena Sims occasionally shares other bits from her life, including her fashion choices and meals. On Sunday, March 9, the 36-year-old actress shared a picture of what she had for dinner and dessert.

In the first picture, Sims revealed that her ideal time of eating dinner was before 7 pm. Then, she shared the details of what she was eating.

“Dinner (before 7 ideally), grilled chicken, leftover salad (I’ve never enjoyed salad dressing so I always eat plain lettuce 🫠, little rice, grilled veggies,” Sims said in the caption.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

She also shared a picture of her dessert.

“Dessert- more Little Secret minis 🍫 🫶🏼,” Sims said in the caption.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims runs a non-profit called Pageant of Hope. The organization focuses on empowering and advocating for children and teenagers going through challenges related to beauty and self-confidence.

