Jena Sims shares occasional breakfast on a ‘magna tile’

American model and social media influencer Jena Sims posted a picture showing how her breakfast is served at times.
Sims captioned her Instagram story:
"Some days we sit in our high chair, others ... we get our breakfast delivered bite by bite on a magna tile."
Brooks Koepka's wife was at Augusta last week to cheer and support her husband as he competed at his 10th Masters. Although he missed the cut at the Major event, the Koepka family enjoyed their fun family time together at the Par Three contest.
Jena Sims shared a series of pictures of the family at Augusta, including some adorable moments with their son Crew. She captioned the post extending her support to Brooks Koepka:
"We always have your back😘💚"
Sims also showed her support towards golf influencer Paige Spiranac's latest hot take by reposting on social media. Spiranac shared her take on mobile phone ban at sporting events via X:
"Hot take, but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present"
Jena Sims all set to welcome Easters with her latest glow up
The fashion influencer shared her latest fashion move on her social media page. Sims opted for Easter themed look for her nails ahead of the festival and showed it off on Instagram story. She posted a transformation video to show off her new nail look of Pastel Yellow French with lavendar tips.
Sims' fashion game stays strong no matter what the occasion is. Her recent looks at Augusta, including one on the golf course during the Par Three contest at Augusta, turned heads.
Her latest collaboration with SI Swimsuit showed the American model showing off different Masters-inspired outfits for various archetypes. In the video posted on SI Swimsuit's Instagram page, Sims suggested looks for groups like club regulars, first timers, golf influencers and more.
Moreover, the fashion influencer launched a her own collection in partnership with the swimwear brand LainSnow. This collection included a golf dress designed by Sims herself. The dress, which was launched along with the rest of the collection on April 11, has prints of golf tees and golf balls all over.
Sims reflected on her first date with her husband Brooks Koepka at Augusta during the 2015 Masters tournament in a video shot at the Wheels Up clubhouse.