Jena Sims shares a song from her ‘organically’ soothing tracklist

Jena Sims recently revealed one of the songs on her current tracklist, and it's by the popular country singer Shania Twain. Sims is a model, actress, and philanthropist who is married to five-time major championship winner Brooks Koepka.

Sims’ filmography dates as far back as 2012, when she starred in Dead Reckoning and Chocolate Milk. Since then, she has starred in several other popular movies and shows, including Tales of Frankenstein and Vampire Diaries. She is also a beauty pageant titleholder who won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004.

In addition to being an actress, Jena Sims is also a beauty influencer with 323,000 followers on Instagram. In a recent post, she shared a picture of the song that came on while she was in her car, and the song was “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain. She captioned the post:

“When this just comes on organically 🤌 🤌🤌”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Before that, the American actress shared some other details from her day. She posted a picture of her one-year-old son Crew reaching for his food from a Magna tile. She hilariously captioned the post:

“Some days we sit still in our high chair, others… we get our breakfast delivered bite by bite on a Magna tile.”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed Crew into the world in July 2023. He is their first and only child.

Jena Sims shows support for her husband Brooks Koepka after he missed the 2025 Masters cut

Jena Sims’ husband, Brooks Koepka, was in the field for the recently concluded 2025 Masters Tournament. Unfortunately, he finished his second round with five-over and didn’t meet the cut line of two-over.

After Koepka was cut from the tournament, Jena Sims shared a post on Instagram, saying:

“We always have your back 😘💚”

In the picture slide, Sims and her son Crew can be seen looking stylish in the famous white Masters jumpsuit as they caddied for Koepka in the traditional Par 3 Contest. Koepka was also captured carrying Crew on his neck and exchanging high-fives with him as they shared several adorable moments on the Augusta National greens.

Take a look at the post here:

Interestingly, Sims first met Brooks Koepka at the Masters Tournament in 2015. The two went public with their relationship during the 2017 U.S. Open, which Koepka won, and they got married in 2022.

The beauty pageant titleholder has always been an avid supporter of her husband’s career. Earlier this month, she was also present at the Trump National Doral Golf Course to watch Brooks Koepka face the Blue Monster in LIV Golf Miami. Koepka finished the tournament at T18 with a score of four-over.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More