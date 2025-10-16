Joaquin Niemann gets back to his fitness after disappointment at the 2025 Spanish Open

Joaquin Niemann had a disappointing run at the 2025 Spanish Open and finished 15 back. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he engaged in a fitness training session to improve his form.Niemann shared footage of himself at the gym, being trained by golf fitness coach Hugo Andres Hardtmann. In one video, he was captured training using dead lifts and in another, he engaged in high jumps on the roof of a building.Joaquin Niemann via Instagram/@joaco_niemannLast month, the Santiago native golfer also spent quality time working on his form with Hardtmann. He shared a 10-slide carousel of footage from his training sessions on Instagram, documenting the drills he engaged in.In one slide, Joaquin Niemann was captured doing pull-ups and in another, he rested his back on a stability ball while doing one-arm push-ups. He also engaged in other exercises, such as dumbbell side squats and alternating push-ups. He captioned the video (translated from Spanish):“Getting the ☀️ thankful for a good weekend 🇨🇱Good work out 💪🏼 @hugo_hardtmann @coachac_” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNiemann made his sixth DP World Tour start of the year in the 2025 Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. He opened with a round of 73 and closed with a round of 69 to make par across all 72 holes.The one-time DP World Tour winner’s result in the Spanish Open is a far cry from his performance on LIV Golf this year. He won five tournaments on the Saudi-backed circuit in the 2025 season, with his worst result being two T33 finishes at Riyadh and Miami.How did Joaquin Niemann perform in the 2025 Spanish OpenJoaquin Niemann kicked off his first round at the Spanish Open with two disappointing bogeys on the third and fifth holes. He then made three birdies on the front nine, but went birdie-free on the back nine and made three more bogeys to card 73 in the round.On day two, the 26-year-old golfer had a better performance at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and shot only one bogey across all 18 holes. He fired one birdie on the front nine and two straight birdies on the back nine to card 69 at the end of the day.Moving day at the 2025 Spanish Open came with a slippery performance from Joaquin Niemann, who carded 73 after four bogeys and two birdies across 18 holes. Unable to make a birdie on the front nine, he shot two bogeys on the third and the seventh. He then shot two more bogeys on the back nine and made his first birdie on the 10th before closing with an additional birdie on the 18th.Niemann regained some of his momentum on the final day even after starting with three straight bogeys. After shooting bogeys from the first to third holes, he went the rest of his 15 holes bogey-free and fired five birdies in the round to card 69.Joaquin Niemann finished at par. Meanwhile, Marco Penge won the tournament after scoring 15-under and beating Daniel Brown in a playoff.