"Taking a lot of learning" - Joaquin Niemann issues a statement after a disappointing finish at the Open de Espana

Joaquin Niemann shared his thoughts on his performance at the 2025 Spanish Open following his disappointing finish. Niemann made his 19th appearance of the season at the Open de España, which took place at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. The Chilean golfer shot an even-par final score of 284 at the DP World Tour event to finish in a seven-way tie for 55th.Niemann struggled to find his footing at the 2025 Spanish Open from the very beginning. In round one, he scored two bogies and three birdies in the front nine. But in the second nine, Joaquin Niemann ended up bogeying three holes, which took his score to 2-over par. He improved his position in the second round as he shot three birdies and one bogey throughout the day. However, Niemann slipped again in round three with four bogies across the day. Despite carding two birdies, his score fell back to 2-over par ahead of the final round. Though he had a rough start at the beginning of the fourth round with three bogies, Joaquin Niemann regained his form to score five birdies later on. While score and performance improved, his position on the leaderboard remained quite low. After finishing at T55, Niemann shared a statement on his Instagram page with a video of him playing a bunker shot. Adding Ben Böhmer's Rust song, he captioned the post: &quot;Thank you very much to everyone who accompanied and supported me this week at the Spanish Open. Taking a lot of learning and all the good energy. There's only one way forward. Let's move forward 💪🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoaquin Niemann was previously seen in action at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished in a four-way tie for 20th with a 12-under par score. The Chilean golfer has had a great season overall, with five individual wins on the LIV Golf League. He missed the individual championship by a close margin after Jon Rahm overtook him at the Indianapolis event. While Niemann finished at T4, Rahm finished as the runner-up at the last event of the season.Joaquin Niemann looks back at his eventful season on LIV GolfJoaquin Niemann wrapped up his season on the LIV Golf League on his Instagram page following the conclusion of the Team Championship in Michigan. He highlighted his achievements along with his team, Torque GC's, in a detailed caption on August 24:&quot;What a season! 5X champion in @livgolf_league, champions with @torquegc_ in Indianapolis with the lowest score ever recorded in team golf history, and my first top 10 in a major. There were also tough moments, which are always necessary. There’s always room to improve, and I’m still working to be the best I can be. Thank you to everyone who supported us this year.&quot; A glimpse of Joaquin Niemann's post - Source - @joaco_niemann on InstagramJoaquin Niemann finished second in the league standings with 223.68 points. His team, on the other hand, finished in sixth position.