Joaquin Niemann moves ‘forward’ despite not having the ‘best week’ on course

Joaquin Niemann has been in incredible form this season. Not only has he been consistent, but he has also won 5 LIV Golf tournaments. Apart from that, Niemann has a strong T8 finish at the PGA Championship and a T5 finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. Despite his excellent form, the golfer struggled in the DP World Tour's Spanish Open, which took place at the Club de Campo Villa.The Chilean golfer struggled throughout the event, finishing with a total score of even par and tied for 55th place. On October 13, Niemann also discussed his performance at the Spanish Open event in an Instagram story. He posted a picture of himself on a treadmill, emphasizing how, despite a difficult week at the Spanish Open, he is determined to move forward.The caption for the Instagram story stated,&quot;Not the best week on the course! Guess what.... we move forward.&quot;Talking more about the Instagram story, it read,Still taken from Joaquin Niemann's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @joaco_niemann)Apart from this IG story, Niemann also shared an Instagram video of his experience at Club de Campo Villa. He posted a video from the competition with a caption in which he thanked the fans and crew members who traveled all the way to Spain to support him during the tournament. The reel's caption read:&quot;Thank you very much to everyone who accompanied and supported me this week at the Spanish Open. Taking a lot of learning and all her good energy. There's only one way forward. Let's move forward 💪🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore this tournament, Niemann also performed well during the BMW PGA Championship, finishing tied for 20th with a total score of 12 under par.How did Joaquin Niemann perform in each round of the 2025 Spanish Open?Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyTalking more about his performance, Joaquin Niemann began his Spanish Open with a round of 73, which is two over par. The golfer's opening day was a roller coaster, with five bogeys and three birdies. Despite this, Niemann made a strong recovery in the second round, finishing with a total score of 69, two under par. In this round, Nieman made one bogey and three birdies.While everything had been going well up until this point, Niemann's performance slipped a bit again in the third round, when he once again shot a 73, two over par. In this round, the golfer made four bogeys and two birdies.During the final round, the Chilean golfer made a decent recovery, shooting a 2 under par to finish the tournament at even par. Surprisingly, this is Joaquin Niemann's most off-track performance of any tournament on any circuit this season.