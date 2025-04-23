Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC inks deal with golf equipment giant

Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC has signed a new deal with sports equipment manufacturing company, Ping. The LIV Golf team confirmed its new partnership with Ping during a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Mexico.

Niemann has two PGA Tour wins and one European Tour title. He won the 2022 Genesis Invitational and the 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open. His best result in a major championship tournament is a T16 finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The Chilean pro golfer captains LIV Golf Torque GC, which comprises Mito Pereira, Sebastian Muñoz, and Carlos Ortiz. In the press conference, Joaquin Niemann revealed that he and his teammates have used Ping's equipment for years. He said via ASAP Sports:

“So yeah, it's a really exciting moment for us and for the team. All of us are Ping players for a long time, as well. We feel really comfortable with the brand, with the stuff that they do, and yeah, it's special.”

Niemann further applauded Ping for the “consistency in their products,” saying he is always excited to try out their new drivers.

When speaking on the new partnership, Ping's CEO & President, John K. Solheim, said via LIV Golf:

“We’ve had strong relationships with each of them throughout their careers. They are great friends and tremendous competitors. We look forward to following their successes both as a team and individuals as they help increase PING’s awareness to golfers around the world.”

Following their sponsorship deal with Ping, Torque GC is now the second LIV Golf team to have an official equipment sponsor. Going forward, Joaquin Niemann and his teammates will use Ping golf clubs to play in tournaments. They will also wear Ping headgear and carry staff bags bearing the brand’s logo.

“Similar work ethic”: Joaquin Niemann on Torque GC’s “biggest” values

Joaquin Niemann and his Torque GC teammates are gearing up to play in LIV Golf Mexico, scheduled for April 25 - 27 at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Ahead of the tournament, Niemann was asked to give a piece of advice for young Mexican, Chilean, and Colombian golfers who aspire to pursue a career in professional golf. The 26-year-old responded by saying young golfers need to work hard and be united if they want to succeed. He also used Torque GC as a reference, saying:

“I think that's one of the biggest values of Torque is we all have a similar work ethic and we believe in the same values, and like they said, if they see a young kid, I don't think there is anything else to say, just to work hard.” (Via ASAP Sports)

Niemann’s teammate, Pereira, further advised young golfers not to get discouraged after having a bad tournament or a bad week. He encouraged them to keep working and visualize their success as often as possible.

