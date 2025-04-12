WATCH: Joaquin Niemann almost hit by his own club due his antics in a fit of rage at the 2025 Masters

LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann almost got by his own club that he threw in frustration at The Masters. The Chilean golfer entered the weekend of The Masters with a round two score of two-over par 74. He shot four bogeys, including a double bogey at the 15th hole which led to his over par score.

Ad

On Saturday, Niemann had a steady start during round three of the tournament up until the sixth hole. He shot two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth hole.

Joaquin Niemann at Round Two of The Masters 2025 - Source: Getty

On the seventh hole, Joaquin Niemann ended up shooting a bogey. After his third shot landed in the bunker, the frustrated 26-year-old golfer was seen throwing his golf club down furiously. The club bounced off the ground and came up aiming right up his face, which Niemann stopped with his hands.

Ad

Trending

However, he threw it back on the ground, this time safely, as he walked towards the bunker to hit his next shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joaquin Niemann completed the par 4 hole after two more shots which led to the bogey. He moved onto the eighth hole where he shot a birdie.

The LIV golfer is 17 holes through at the third round of the Masters. Niemann ended up hitting bogeys at the 10th and 16th as well.

He was teed up alongside Jordan Spieth for the round three. Joaquin Niemann is currently playing in his sixth Masters tournament.

Ad

LIV golfers who made the cut at The Masters along with Joaquin Niemann

12 players from the LIV Golf League participated at The Masters this year. However, after two rounds only seven of them made the cut at Augusta.

Former Masters champions like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia missed the cut at the tournament this year. Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith also failed to make the weekend line-up at Augusta.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton have played their way towards the top of the leaderboard. While DeChambeau has maintained his second spot for two rounds now, Hatton has kept his game consistent enough to stay in the top five.

Bryson DeChambeau at the Second Round of The Masters- Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm who had come in as one of the top favorites, is seemingly struggling to find his way up the table. The 2023 Masters champion finished his first round with a three-over par 75. On the second day, Rahm carded in a score of 71.

On his ninth Masters' appearance, the Spanish player is currently tied for the 23th spot on the leaderboard in the third round. Other LIV golfers who made the cut this year are Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Charl Schwartzel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More