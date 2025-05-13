May did not start well for Joaquin Niemann. After grabbing his third victory of the season at the LIV Golf Mexico, he failed to even finish in the top 10 at LIV Golf Korea. Now, after two weeks, he is in full motion to grab his first Major win.

The PGA Championship week has already begun. And like all other players, Niemann is in full swing with his practice. A few hours ago, his coach, Edo Miquel, took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of Niemann practicing his swing for the second Major of the 2025 season. Niemann shared it on his official Instagram account as a story.

Last year, at the PGA Championship, he finished a disappointing T39. He opened with a 2-over-par 73 in the first round, facing challenges on the back nine. The second round saw a strong response, as Niemann carded a 3-under 68, highlighted by a steady performance on both sides of the course.

In the third round, he maintained his form, finishing with a 2-under 69 to stay in contention heading into the final day. Niemann closed out the championship with a 4-under 67 in the final round, delivering a clean front nine to complete the tournament on a high note.

Golf: LIV Golf Korea - First Round - Source: Imagn

Across all four rounds, Niemann improved his score each day, finishing under par in the last three rounds. However, it could not compensate for his bad round on the first day.

How has Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season been so far?

Joaquin Niemann has put together a strong 2025 season across multiple tours. He has claimed three individual victories on the LIV Golf circuit—in Adelaide, Singapore, and Mexico City—and has remained consistently competitive in other events.

His performances have placed him at the top of the LIV Golf individual standings. Niemann also made appearances on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, including a top-30 finish at the Masters and a top-five result at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. With steady results throughout the year, Niemann has maintained a solid presence across the global golf calendar.

Here is Joaquin Niemann's 2025 season so far:

LIV Golf Events:

LIV Golf Adelaide – 1st, -13

LIV Golf Singapore – 1st, -17

LIV Golf Mexico City – 1st, -16

LIV Golf Hong Kong – T12, -9

LIV Golf Korea – T20, -4

LIV Golf Riyadh – T33, -5

LIV Golf Miami – T33, +9

Majors:

Masters Tournament – T29, E, $142,800

DP World Tour Events:

ISPS Handa Australian Open – T5, -12

Do you think he will finally be able to grab his first Major victory this season? Stay tuned to find out!

