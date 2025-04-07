Joel Dahmen expresses frustration on being asked questions that are ‘so last year’

Joel Dahmen has made an appearance on every season of 'Full Swing' so far, right from the debut season in 2023 to the latest third season in 2025. He recently discussed how the show often invites questions from fans that he has moved on from in real life.

Dahmen appeared on the 'Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira' podcast on Saturday (April 5) where he shared how the Netflix docu-series is shot nine to 12 months prior to its release. So, between the time of shooting and the launch, a lot changed in the ace golfer's life such as going from a "grump golfer" to hiring a performance coach and his children getting older.

So although he understands that the rehashing of some issues comes with being part of the show, Dahmen gets a little "sick and tired" of talking about them after he has moved "far" past them.

"A lot of these challenges that have came upon are like so far behind me and then this comes out and you get to rehash it all and like you get sick and tired of like fighting for yourself of like, 'Hey this was so last year'. Like I'm over these things, 'This is what I've moved on to. This is what it is'. But I guess that's just kind of part of part of being on the show," he said (18:45 - 19:08).

He further added:

" (It) is that you're going to rehash some of that stuff but at some point it gets a little bit tired of the social media or just some of the questions of 'Oh you know you got to do this. You got to do that' and I'm like I have been doing all of this stuff" (19:08 - 19:18).

However, Joel Dahmen added that at the same time fans can "hopefully" see the positive difference in not just his results but also his mental state over time.

"So that part gets a little bit tiring but at the same time I think people can see now hopefully just through some results obviously but also just me being a happier golfer, I would say and enjoying day-to-day life more in the process of it all," he said (19:18 - 19:33).

"It's been a fun ride" - Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen (Source: Imagn)

Joel Dahmen revealed during his appearance on the "Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira' podcast that he sometimes found it exhausting to discuss old issues again.

However, he admitted that he had made "some adjustments" in his life over the years that fans have seen him on 'Full Swing'. Dahmen even mentioned that he had actually listened to the advice that people in his life gave him.

"More that they can see that I did make some adjustments in my life and I did listen to some of those people in my life so it's it's been great. It's been a fun ride," he said (19:33 - 19:40).

Out of the 10 starts that the US golfer made this year so far, he has finished in top 10 in two of them - Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

