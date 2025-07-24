John Daly drops a 2-word reaction ahead of $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 release

John Daly is planning a huge celebration for the release of his new film, Happy Gilmore 2. The golf icon will appear in a cameo role and will be involved with the main character, Happy Gilmore, directly.Daly will appear in the film in a speaking role, assisting the main character in achieving his aim. The legend shared his excitement for the film's premiere.On July 24, Daly shared an Instagram post from his bar's account, John Daly Nashville. For those unaware, the golfer purchased this bar and lounge in early June. It is located at 1907 Division Street in Midtown Nashville, just next to Losers Bar &amp; Grill. While the bar opened in June, the major celebration will take place on July 25, which is the release date of Happy Gilmore 2.The Bar's official Instagram post stated that the movie's premiere will also take place in the lounge, followed by a large after-party. Daly's vodka brand &quot;Good Boy&quot; is holding a sweepstakes for followers to enter this party. The caption on this Instagram post said:&quot;🚬⛳️🐊TWO DAYS until Happy Gilmore 2 hits the screen and we tee off the weekend with one hell of an after party. Who’s swinging by this Friday? 🎉&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Daly, reposting this post on his Instagram post wrote an exciting caption. The caption read:&quot;Let's go!👊&quot;Talking about the story, here's a look at it:Still taken from John Daly's Instagram story showing excitement for Happy Gilmore 2 (Image Credit: @pga_johndaly)The golfer's cameo will be a highlight of the film. Happy Gilmore 2 stars the $440 million-worth actor Adam Sandler (according to Celebrity Net Worth), and is a sequel to the 1996 moving, making it more sentimental for fans of the sport.John Daly shares a photo with Adam Sandler before the release of Happy Gilmore 2Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: GettyHappy Gilmore 2 is generated a lot of buzz among fans, and the film is predicted to be a huge success on Netflix. Interestingly, John Daly is really excited about his role in the film, and he even uploaded a photo of himself and Adam Sandler on his X account.The photo also included a background image of a locker room that was specially designed for the movie's advertising.&quot;Here we go! @netflix #happygilmore2,&quot; John Daly wrote on X.Talking more about the movie, aside from Daly's character, Happy Gilmore 2 will follow the main character, Happy Gilmore (played by Adam Sandler), as he returns to professional golf to pay for his daughter's ballet lessons. While the main character attempts to re-enter professional golf, his rival Shooter McGavin will aim to become a roadblock in his path to success.