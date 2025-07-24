  • home icon
  Golf
  John Daly drops a 2-word reaction ahead of $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 release

John Daly drops a 2-word reaction ahead of $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 release

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:24 GMT
John Daly and Adam Sandler
John Daly and Adam Sandler (Image Credit: Getty Images)

John Daly is planning a huge celebration for the release of his new film, Happy Gilmore 2. The golf icon will appear in a cameo role and will be involved with the main character, Happy Gilmore, directly.

Daly will appear in the film in a speaking role, assisting the main character in achieving his aim. The legend shared his excitement for the film's premiere.

On July 24, Daly shared an Instagram post from his bar's account, John Daly Nashville. For those unaware, the golfer purchased this bar and lounge in early June. It is located at 1907 Division Street in Midtown Nashville, just next to Losers Bar & Grill. While the bar opened in June, the major celebration will take place on July 25, which is the release date of Happy Gilmore 2.

The Bar's official Instagram post stated that the movie's premiere will also take place in the lounge, followed by a large after-party. Daly's vodka brand "Good Boy" is holding a sweepstakes for followers to enter this party. The caption on this Instagram post said:

"🚬⛳️🐊TWO DAYS until Happy Gilmore 2 hits the screen and we tee off the weekend with one hell of an after party. Who’s swinging by this Friday? 🎉"
John Daly, reposting this post on his Instagram post wrote an exciting caption. The caption read:

"Let's go!👊"

Talking about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from John Daly&#039;s Instagram story showing excitement for Happy Gilmore 2 (Image Credit: @pga_johndaly)
Still taken from John Daly's Instagram story showing excitement for Happy Gilmore 2 (Image Credit: @pga_johndaly)

The golfer's cameo will be a highlight of the film. Happy Gilmore 2 stars the $440 million-worth actor Adam Sandler (according to Celebrity Net Worth), and is a sequel to the 1996 moving, making it more sentimental for fans of the sport.

John Daly shares a photo with Adam Sandler before the release of Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: Getty
Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: Getty

Happy Gilmore 2 is generated a lot of buzz among fans, and the film is predicted to be a huge success on Netflix. Interestingly, John Daly is really excited about his role in the film, and he even uploaded a photo of himself and Adam Sandler on his X account.

The photo also included a background image of a locker room that was specially designed for the movie's advertising.

"Here we go! @netflix #happygilmore2," John Daly wrote on X.

Talking more about the movie, aside from Daly's character, Happy Gilmore 2 will follow the main character, Happy Gilmore (played by Adam Sandler), as he returns to professional golf to pay for his daughter's ballet lessons. While the main character attempts to re-enter professional golf, his rival Shooter McGavin will aim to become a roadblock in his path to success.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

