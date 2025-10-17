  • home icon
  • Golf
  • John Daly drops 2-word reaction to new deal with golf gear manufacturer

John Daly drops 2-word reaction to new deal with golf gear manufacturer

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:27 GMT
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
John Daly - Image Source: Imagn

PGA Tour veteran John Daly has signed a deal as one of the newest ambassadors of Northwestern Golf, a high-performance golf gear brand. He shared the news on Instagram by reacting to an announcement made by the brand.

Ad

Northwestern posted a picture of Daly on its Instagram page, welcoming him to the brand. The American pro golfer reposted the picture on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Let’s Go!”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Instagram/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram story _ Instagram/@pga_johndaly

In Northwestern’s announcement, the brand wrote that its new journey with John Daly marks a new era of American golf. The statement read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Legend meets legacy 🤝. We’re proud to announce that John Daly has officially joined our team as an official partner and global ambassador. Founded in 1929, reborn in 2025 - the next chapter of American golf starts now!”
Ad

Speaking of the partnership, Daly said that Northwestern is “part of golf history,” and he is “proud to help bring it back.” He also said,

“I’ve always played my own way, and that’s exactly what Northwestern stands for. Power, personality, and a little bit of attitude. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Northwestern is giving away a golf bag signed by John Daly to one lucky fan. To win the bag, fans are required to follow the brand on Instagram and tag their friends. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on October 31st.

Ad

Northwestern was established in 1929, but it made a relaunch at the 2025 PGA show in Orlando. It offers a variety of golf products, including wedges, drivers, and golf bags.

John Daly shares hilarious ‘8 essential’ golf bag items

John Daly teamed up with Good Boy Vodka to create a line of Daly-inspired cocktails available in different flavors. In a recent post, the five-time PGA Tour winner hilariously advertised the cocktails as essentials for a golf bag.

Ad

Daly shared a two slide carousel on Instagram. The first slide read:

“8 essential items for inside your golf bag. Swipe >>>”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram/@pga_johndaly

The next slide ironically didn’t feature any clubs or golf gear. Instead, it showed a pack of John Daly’s Good Boy Vodka cocktails which contained eight cans of the drink.

Ad
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram/@pga_johndaly

In another hilarious post, Daly headed to the golf course to play a round of golf. He advertised the cocktails while playing on the course and at one point, was seen using a lineup of cans to line up his putt on the green.

Ad

The Daly-inspired drinks are available in flavors such as peach iced tea, raspberry iced tea, and blackberry. They are ready-to-drink cocktails which contain natural tea, fruit juice, and vodka.

According to the Good Boy Vodka website, the drinks are also made without carbonation and have zero sugar and zero carbs. One can contains only 95 calories.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications