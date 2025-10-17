John Daly drops 2-word reaction to new deal with golf gear manufacturer

PGA Tour veteran John Daly has signed a deal as one of the newest ambassadors of Northwestern Golf, a high-performance golf gear brand. He shared the news on Instagram by reacting to an announcement made by the brand.Northwestern posted a picture of Daly on its Instagram page, welcoming him to the brand. The American pro golfer reposted the picture on his Instagram story with the caption:“Let’s Go!”Image via Daly’s Instagram story _ Instagram/@pga_johndalyIn Northwestern’s announcement, the brand wrote that its new journey with John Daly marks a new era of American golf. The statement read:“Legend meets legacy 🤝. We’re proud to announce that John Daly has officially joined our team as an official partner and global ambassador. Founded in 1929, reborn in 2025 - the next chapter of American golf starts now!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking of the partnership, Daly said that Northwestern is “part of golf history,” and he is “proud to help bring it back.” He also said,“I’ve always played my own way, and that’s exactly what Northwestern stands for. Power, personality, and a little bit of attitude. I’m proud to be a part of it.”To celebrate the new partnership, Northwestern is giving away a golf bag signed by John Daly to one lucky fan. To win the bag, fans are required to follow the brand on Instagram and tag their friends. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on October 31st.Northwestern was established in 1929, but it made a relaunch at the 2025 PGA show in Orlando. It offers a variety of golf products, including wedges, drivers, and golf bags.John Daly shares hilarious ‘8 essential’ golf bag itemsJohn Daly teamed up with Good Boy Vodka to create a line of Daly-inspired cocktails available in different flavors. In a recent post, the five-time PGA Tour winner hilariously advertised the cocktails as essentials for a golf bag.Daly shared a two slide carousel on Instagram. The first slide read:“8 essential items for inside your golf bag. Swipe &gt;&gt;&gt;”Image via Daly’s Instagram/@pga_johndalyThe next slide ironically didn’t feature any clubs or golf gear. Instead, it showed a pack of John Daly’s Good Boy Vodka cocktails which contained eight cans of the drink.Image via Daly’s Instagram/@pga_johndalyIn another hilarious post, Daly headed to the golf course to play a round of golf. He advertised the cocktails while playing on the course and at one point, was seen using a lineup of cans to line up his putt on the green.The Daly-inspired drinks are available in flavors such as peach iced tea, raspberry iced tea, and blackberry. They are ready-to-drink cocktails which contain natural tea, fruit juice, and vodka.According to the Good Boy Vodka website, the drinks are also made without carbonation and have zero sugar and zero carbs. One can contains only 95 calories.