John Daly joins Amanda Balionis’ cause as he makes a heartwarming change to his vodka brand

John Daly's Good Boy Vodka introduced the slogan 'Every Pour Helps a Pup'. The ultra-premium vodka and seltzer brand donates a part of its profits to animal welfare and US veterans.

Good Boy Vodka has partnered with Pets for Vets and the Warrior Dog Foundation for this initiative. Recently, Daly announced a meet-and-greet as a part of the brand's promotion. The slogan, written in bold letters across promotional material, highlights the brand's wonderful initiative.

The ace golfer recently posted a reel about the meet-and-greet on his Instagram story.

Image via @pga_johndaly

The meet-and-greet with Daly will take place at the Septembers in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, March 24. According to the eatery's caption underneath the reel, no reservations are needed for the occasion.

Good Boy Vodka has undertaken many initiatives to support animal welfare. John Daly even reiterated the brand's slogan in a video for K9 Veterans Day.

Daly is not the only golf personality working towards animal welfare. CBS golf and NFL reporter Amanda Balionis is also deeply invested in the noble cause.

She runs her non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf', which promotes and supports animal shelters across the US "with a focus on connecting humans & dogs for a lifetime of purpose and companionship", as per the organization's Instagram bio.

Balionis often undertakes initiatives such as summer camps, auctions, and block parties through her non-profit organization to work towards their cause. She also helped in the relief efforts during the horrific LA wildfires earlier this year.

John Daly makes his return to competition two months after "emergency" hand surgery

John Daly (Source: Getty)

John Daly underwent an "emergency" hand surgery in January 2025. He shocked his fans after posting about it on social media. However, he had promised he would be back playing in "no time".

After two months, the ace golfer made his return to competition by taking part in the ongoing HOAG Classic at Newport Beach Country Club in California. After the culmination of Round 1 on Friday, Daly was placed T49 at even par.

He spoke about his comeback in a social media clip and also gave an update about his hand recovery.

"It's good to be back. It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80 percent. So figured I'd come here. I love playing in the Hoag Classic. Every year, the guys are so great. So we'll see what happens," he said (via The Mirror US).

After the first round on Friday, Brendan Jones led the standings at the HOAG Classic. John Daly still has two more rounds to improve his performance.

