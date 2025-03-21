Fred Warner's wife Sydney recaps fun golfing experience with Sterling Shepard's girlfriend Carolyn in attendance

Sydney Warner, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s wife, posted pictures on Instagram on Tuesday with her husband and their young son, Beau Anthony. According to her post, the couple spent their weekend at Newport Beach, California, which hosts the Hoag Classic golf tournament starting on March 16.

Sports marketing agency Athletes First conducted the event in association with the Newport Beach Country Club. The golf tournament featured more than 70 celebrities and PGA Tour golf legends.

Sydney captioned the post:

“SoCal for the weekend with @athletesfirst familia! ☀️😎🌊⛳️”

Sydney Warner accompanied her husband as a spectator to enjoy the tournament, which was held to raise money for Southern California wildfire relief. Fred Warner was among the NFL athletes invited along with star players like Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Harrison Smith, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton and Derrick Henry.

The couple spent some family time at Newport Beach, nearly 430 miles away from San Francisco. They captured several adorable moments during their offseason getaway which was filled with other celebrities and NFL athletes.

In one of the pictures from her Instagram post, Sydney posed alongside Carolyn Estephany, girlfriend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Sydney wore a white top, a blue sweater, a white short skirt and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Carolyn wore a similar outfit but in pink by Greyson Women. She paired it with black sunglasses and a white hairband. They completed their looks with matching white shoes.

Carolyn posted pictures from the trip on Tuesday on Instagram. She captioned the post:

“A weekend w/Sterling’s @athletesfirst fam 🫶🏽”

In one of the photos, Carolyn posed with Sterling wearing a bodycon neck dress by Oh Polly. She also carried a mini purse from Le Chiquito Mini Moyen by Jacquemus, priced at $898 (on Shopbop), along with a pair of high heels from Revolve. In another snap, she wore glasses by Warby Parker.

Sydney and Fred Warner celebrate son Anthony's birthday

The Newport Beach trip was a follow-up for the Warner family who celebrated their son’s birthday last week. Sydney posted a clip of the birthday festivities on Instagram on March 7th.

“Happy Birthday my Beau Anthony. My greatest gift. I love you more than my heart even knows how! Thank you for making your first year of life my best year of life ✨” she captioned the post.

Sydney and Fred Warner got married in 2022 and welcomed Beau Anthony in 2024.

