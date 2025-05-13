John Daly’s unconventional method gets him tagged as ‘one of the best players’

John Daly is considered one of the most coveted golfers of all time. He has five PGA Tour wins, and his most notable win came at the 1995 Open Championship. Recently, a fan mentioned how good Daly is at his game on their Instagram story. Interestingly, the golfer reposted this on his own Instagram account, showing his abilities to his 864K followers.

All of this began when a fan challenged an influencer called Briana Armbruster to get a John Daly tee from her. Armbruster, convinced Daly to actually do it, and the golfer carried out the task perfectly. He was able to nail the perfect shot, and another fan, called Christopher F. Davis, posted the reel on his IG story.

Interestingly, this fan was the one who referred to Daly as one of the greatest of all time. The fan's caption for the story read:

"Bro is literally and not a joke, one of the best players on earth @pga_johndaly"

Here's a look at Daly's Instagram story:

John Daly reposted the Instagram story of a fan appreciating him (Image Credit: IG @pga_johndaly)

Daly recently competed in an event known as the Insperity Invitational. The event took place at The Woodlands CC course from May 2 to 5. Stewart Cink won the tournament following a dramatic playoff against Retief Goosen. John Daly, on the other side, finished last in the event with a score of 27 strokes over par.

He finished in 77th place, 11 strokes behind the player who was one position ahead of him. Somewhere, it is being considered that Daly's performance on the course was hampered by the surgery he had on his left hand in January 2025.

John Daly is expected to miss the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Syndication: Desert Sun - Source: Imagn

John Daly's first PGA Tour win came in the 1991 PGA Championship. He was the ninth alternative, and his victory undoubtedly startled the fans. Unfortunately, Daly will miss out on this year's PGA Championship, which will be held at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The tournament will begin on May 15, and John Daly wishes to compete in a different tournament rather than the PGA Championship. He argues that it will be a competition of the best, and that while he may miss the cut, it is preferable for him to compete for a regional championship. In an interview, Daly explained the matter by stating:

"I can go there [PGA Championship] and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor."

Daly's decision clearly shows how much dedication he has to the senior tour instead of the things going on the PGA Tour.

