John Daly shares laugh on meme made on $160M worth American singer’s band’s concert saga

Golf legend John Daly shared a hilarious meme featuring a moment that recently went viral at a Coldplay concert. The golf legend shared a meme on his Instagram story that compared a couple seen dodging the Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert to himself and three things he has often stated to be a huge fan of: Good Boy Vodka, cigarettes, and Diet Coke.During the Kiss Cam segment at a Coldplay concert earlier this week, two people were spotted with their arms around each other. Their reaction to being spotted on the jumbotron went viral. And the Instagram account PGA Memes made a post featuring Daly, which the golfer himself reposted with a laughing emoji.Image via Instagrma-@pga_johndalyThe moment came from Coldplay’s recent show at Boston’s Gillette Stadium, where frontman Chris Martin was performing. Suddenly, the stadium’s big screen showed a couple who quickly turned away and ducked to avoid the Kiss Cam. The video went viral almost instantly.Martin, who has a net worth of $160 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), joked afterwards that they might be having an affair. In the fallout, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post.Good Boy Vodka is a cocktail brand owned by Daly that has grown in popularity and is now sold in over 15 U.S. states. Apart from vodka, Daly partnered with Loudmouth Golf apparel to sell signature golf apparel, autographed gear, and even has a deal with Hooters, where he regularly hosts fan events. Apart from that, John Daly recently celebrated his son's milestone.John Daly calls himself &quot;One Proud Daddy&quot; after son's victory at Southern Amateur ChampionshipJohn Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, recently won the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship. The 21-year-old played solid golf at the Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas, and finished with an overall score of 10-under 278.The final round ended on Saturday, and Daly II took home the title after shooting a 4-under 68. His win came with a five-shot lead over runner-up Garrett Endicott. To celebrate the special moment, his father, John Daly, shared a touching post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of his son next to the trophy, he wrote:“One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll…”He also posted a video of his son sinking the final putt on his Instagram story with the words:“My son! 👊🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaly II opened with a 70, followed by scores of 71 and 69 in the next two rounds. His final round of 68 sealed the victory in the 119th edition of the tournament. Earlier this year, Daly II also won his first collegiate title at the Columbia Spring Invitational held at Rolling Green Golf Club in Pennsylvania. He shot 1-under 139 and secured the win after a playoff.