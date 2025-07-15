John Daly shares special message to players ahead of the Open Championship 2025

The 2025 Open Championship is set to kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush. Ahead of the tournament, past Open Championship winner John Daly sent a good luck message to the golfers who will be vying for the title this weekend.

In anticipation of the final major tournament of the year, the PGA Tour champions shared a picture slide of some notable golfers who have lifted the Claret Jug in the past. John Daly made it to the slide, having won the tournament in 1995.

Daly reposted the picture of himself holding the trophy. He wrote in the caption,

“Good luck to all this week 🏆”

Image via Daly’s Instagarm Story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

The 1995 Open Championship was held from 20 to 23 July in the Old Course at St. Andrews. John Daly, who was 29 years old at the time, claimed the victory after having a tumultuous season on the PGA Tour that year. The Carmichael-born golfer headed into the 1995 Open Championship without a top-10 start in his previous 26 starts.

He had also missed the cut in 11 tournaments that year. Despite a rocky season, he dominated in the major championship after shooting to the top of the leaderboard on the second day of the tournament.

On moving day, John Daly slipped to tie for fourth position with a total of 5-under. However, he charged back up the leaderboard during the final round and finished with a 6-under 282, tying with Constantino Rocca for the lead.

Daly headed into a heated four-hole playoff with Rocca on St. Andrews’ first, second, 17th, and 18th holes. He won with 1-under 15 in the playoff, while Rocca scored 3-over 19 and lost.

How many PGA Tour titles does John Daly have?

John Daly turned pro in 1987 and since then, has won five tournaments on the PGA Tour. He secured his maiden PGA Tour title in 1991 after an iconic performance at the PGA Championship. He won with 12-under 276, three strokes ahead of the runner-up.

The following year, Daly won his second title at the 1992 BC Open, which was held at En-joie Golf Club. He scored 18-under 266 and won by six strokes ahead of the runners-up. After he won, he said that winning his second PGA Tour title was more difficult than winning the first. He also said that he was happy to have won because people doubted if he could win again, and he wanted to prove them wrong.

John Daly’s third victory was at the 1994 BellSouth Classic, after which he won the 1995 Open Championship. Nine years later, he won the 2004 Buick Invitational, which was his last victory on the PGA Tour.

Daly turned 50 years old in 2016 and joined the PGA Tour Champions that same year. He won the 2017 Insperity Invitational, his first and only victory on the senior circuit to date.

