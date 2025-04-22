John Daly spotted having a ‘good time’ in Alabama with American singer & co.

John Daly was recenlty spotted hanging out with country singer Drake White in Alabama. Daly is a veteran figure in professional golf. The golfer from USA gained huge popularity not because of his wins, but his iconic swinging style and attitude. Daly's long driving distance following his swings earned him the nickname of "Long John".

Ad

Daly is an avid golfer, but apart from that, he has great interest in music. He is a country music artist with multiple albums, the most popular of them being I Only Know One Way.

While sharing pictures from the show, White tagged Daly and his band members on Instagram. Take a look:

"Good times in Alabama this past week with @rileyduckman @jameyjohnsonofficial and @pga_johndaly"

Ad

Trending

John Daly and White have not collaborated yet, so Daly's appearance there could be out of admiration or a display of support. White and his band, Drake White and The Big Fire recently performed at Alabama. The country music singer is the vocalist and leader of his band. Throughout his career, White and his team has opened for Tyler Bryant, Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

His team member and songwriter Nick Walsh also shared a photo that was taken just before the show started. John Daly was also spotted there, hanging out with the country music band backstage. Take a look at Walsh's post on Instagram:

Ad

"pre show hangs"

Ad

Daly is a legendary figure in golf. Last year, he did not play in any PGA Tour event and even withdrew from PGA Championship and The Open at Royal Troon. However, John Daly kept playing on the PGA Tour Champions. In 16 events on the Senior Tour, Daly withdrew only three times.

This year in January, Daly had to undergo another hand surgery. He even shared a photo from his hospital bed in Tampa, Florida, giving a thumbs up with his bandaged hand. Later on, just before the 2025 Hoag Classic, John Daly opened up about his surgery. He said (as quoted by The Daily Mail):

Ad

"It's good to be back. It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80 percent. So figured I'd come here. I love playing in the Hoag Classic. Every year, the guys are so great. So we'll see what happens."

Daly also gave a heads up on the series of surgeries he had to undergo through all these years.

"The tendons were all wrapped around each other. (The doctor) doesn't understand how I played last year. But he put it back, attached it to the forefinger or something. 16 surgeries in four years, I've lost count pretty much."

Ad

Daly competed in the Hoag Classic from March 21, 2025. He ended up tying for the 56th spot on the tournament leaderboard in this PGA Tour Champions event.

John Daly's performance on the 2025 PGA Tour Champions

Syndication: Desert Sun - Source: Imagn

Here's a detailed view of John Daly's performance on the 2025 PGA Tour Champions (Senior Tour) till now. Take a look:

Hoag Classic (Newport Beach Country Club): T56 , 213 (E), (71-69-73)

(Newport Beach Country Club): , 213 (E), (71-69-73) The Galleri Classic (Mission Hills Country Club): T75 , 223 (+7), (80-74-69)

(Mission Hills Country Club): , 223 (+7), (80-74-69) James Hardie Pro-Football Hall Of Fame Invitational (The Old Course at Broken Sound Club): T50, 222 (+6), (74-76-72)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More