Jon Rahm has already decided on the appetizers and wine for his Champions Dinner next April 

Jon Rahm took home the first green jacket of his career last Sunday after defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes at the Augusta National Golf Course. He will be serving the Champions Dinner next year and has already started preparing for it.

Jon Rahm will probably be serving more Spanish dishes for the Augusta dinner. After winning The Masters, the Spaniard went straight to play at the RBC Heritage, which will start with a tee-off on Thursday, April 13. Rahm gave the faintest hint regarding the Champions Dinner next year in an interview before the tournament.

The 28-year-old golfer said, as quoted by National Club Golfer:

“This is the part of the week that I’ve given the most amount of thought already. I don’t know exactly. I have one of the appetizers down, which would be jambon, Spanish ham, the dessert, which I won’t be disclosing, and the wine. Everything in between is still up in the air. Those three things, I have down for now.”

He added:

“Chef Jose Andres is a really good friend of mine, so I’ll be working with him. I also want to talk to Ollie, because we’re from the same part of Spain, to see what he did in his dinner and see if I can go a different route.”

Jon Rahm is now focused on the RBC Heritage and is looking for the fifth PGA Tour victory of 2023.

“I still intend to do the jacket double" - Jon Rahm eyes on winning the RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm has competed in back-to-back events with little downtime. Since January, he has won four events and finished in the top 10 in three others, and shortly after winning The Masters, he flew from Georgia to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage.

He is looking towards winning the Heritage Tartan jacket this week and adding another accolade to his career.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Jon Rahm talked about the game and said:

“I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play ,good or bad, and just want to be there. I still intend to do the jacket double and taking this one home. I’m not going to parade myself, right?

He continued:

“I can promise you that every time I tee it up in a tournament, it’s going to be to win. It may feel better or worse, but I intend to try my hardest to win.”

Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage in 2022 and is returning to defend his crown. He finished in the top five in The Masters.

Jon Rahm, on the other hand, has had a fantastic year, winning four events. The RBC Heritage, featuring one of the year's largest fields, will be held at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 13 to April 16.

