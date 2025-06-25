Jon Rahm boldly claims Tyrrell Hatton winning a major just a “matter of time” despite “unfortunate” break in golf

Jon Rahm has made a bold claim about Tyrrell Hatton's future endeavours ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. Speaking in a pre-match conference at Maridoe Golf Club, the LIV Golfer expressed confidence in Hatton winning a major in future.

Oakmont CC proved itself to be a headache for a lot of competitors during the 2025 US Open. The thick penal roughs and unforgiving bunkers became a massive issue for top contenders, including Hatton and Rahm, who both finished inside the top ten in the leaderboard.

Hatton was closest to winning his maiden US Open title, but his unfortunate break came on par 4 hole 17 in the final round on June 15. After his 287-yard drive ended up in the rough around the downhill lie of a bunker, the English golfer tried to clear it with a loft.

However, his efforts only caused the ball to come to a complete rest on the front lip of the greenside bunker. Jon Rahm, while talking with the press, addressed Hatton's T4 US Open finish and the unfortunate hole 17 setback. The two-time major winner said:

"I was also staying around hoping that Tyrrell would win it... it is unfortunate that such a good week for him came down to arguably one of the unluckiest breaks I've seen in golf."

Jon Rahm also expressed confidence about Hatton winning a major championship in future, saying:

"If that ball would have been in the bunker, he definitely would have had a much better chance of giving it a go... if he keeps playing this good in majors, at this point it's just a matter of time of one coming..."

Take a look at the full clip of Jon Rahm's video shared by LIV Golf on X (previously Twitter):

Notably, this was Hatton's 9th attempt at clinching the US Open title and his best result at this major championship till now. His fellow LIV Golfer Jon Rahm ended up recording a T7 at Oakmont Country Club.

Rahm has won the U.S. Open before in 2021 when the major was held at Torrey Pines Golf Club. The LIV Golfer is currently focusing on LIV events before The Open. As of now, Rahm stands in third position in LIV Individual Standings with a total of 116.66 points.

When Tyrrell Hatton brushed off rumours about Jon Rahm

Rahm declared that he was going to be a part of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league back in December 2023. Since then, the Spaniard has recorded two wins in LIV Golf (UK and Chicago in 2024).

At the beginning of this year, numerous reports were circulating about Rahm's alleged unhappiness in LIV Golf. Tyrell Hatton, while talking to the media, openly dismissed the reports, saying (quoted by Golf.com):

"Forgive me saying this but that is just media BS. People showed me some of the stuff that was written... from being around Jon that’s never even been a thought process that crossed my mind. He’s really enjoyed it..."

Rahm has been consistent with his performance in LIV Golf tournaments this year. The Spanish pro has recorded top 10 finishes in all of his eight LIV Golf appearances in 2025, including a T2 at the Riyadh event.

