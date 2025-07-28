Jon Rahm celebrates his team's triumph at 2025 LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm was looking to win the 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom title, but ultimately faltered in his bid for victory. But his team Legion XIII had a successful outing and won the team title at this LIV tournament. The golfer posted the news on his Instagram story.

Rahm and other pros on the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's roster were competing at JCB Golf and Country Club. It was Joaquin Niemann who triumphed in the UK and clinched his fifth LIV Golf title with a three-stroke margin.

Jon Rahm finished seven strokes behind Niemann, placing himself at T5. His team also won at LIV Golf United Kingdom. Afterwards, the Spaniard shared the news of Legion XIII's victory on his Instagram story. Take a look:

Screenshot from Jon Rahm's Instagram story/IG: @jonrahm

Legion XIII secured its fifth team victory and made it back-to-back wins. The Jon Rahm-led team a total 35-under par score. This resulted in an eight-stroke victory over Torque GC.

The Legion XIII members fared well throughout the tournament. Caleb Surratt led the charge and finished solo third on the leaderboard. Rahm continued his steady run of form with rounds of 71-67-65.

Tyrrell Hatton contributed with scores of 67-71-70, while Surratt posted an overall 67-68-65. Tom McKibbin carded 68-68-70 over three rounds of play at JCB Golf and Country Club.

Jon Rahm shares valuable insight on Legion XIII teammates following team victory at LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm was quite happy after Legion XIII clinched the 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom title. It is worth noting that last year, Rahm and his team both picked up wins in this event.

Following this year's team victory, Rahm was asked if he could dissect and point out one crucial factor. The LIV Golfer complimented the 22-year old Tom McKibbin, who is a new addition to the Legion XIII team this year. He said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Obviously picking up Tom this year is a massive addition, right? He's a phenomenal player. With all four scores counting this year I thought we played to our advantage. It showed early on and it's showing now."

Rahm also credited Caleb Surratt for his incredible contribution towards the team's victory.

"I was looking forward to Caleb hopefully having a good tournament and not needing to birdie something like the last four holes for us to win. Good to see the scoreboard and see just that. He's a phenomenal talent."

Legion XIII has maintained its place atop the LIV Golf Team standings with a total of 218.66 points. The team is leading the standings by a big margin. Crushers GC is second with 172 points.

Rahm is currently placed in second place of the LIV Golf individual leaderboard with a total of 169.16 points.

