Jon Rahm creates history at Hoylake as he scores the first-ever sub-65 round in the Open Championship

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm has created history at the Open Championship 2023 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot a round of sub-65 that included eight birdies.

The Masters 2023 champion carded a score of 8 under 63. He recorded the best figures in a round at Hylake in an Open Championship. Golf Digest reported the news on their Twitter:

"History for Jon Rahm!! He becomes the first player to break 65 at Hoylake in an Open Championship!"

Golf Digest @GolfDigest



He becomes the first player to break 65 at Hoylake in an Open Championship! History for Jon Rahm ✍️He becomes the first player to break 65 at Hoylake in an Open Championship! pic.twitter.com/Yp046s4qH6

Jon Rahm started his Open Championship campaign with a poor start on Thursday. In the first round, he finished T89 after carding a 3 over 74 score with the help of three bogeys and one birdie. He followed it with the second round finishing on the T39 rank.

It would be massive" - Jon Rahm shares his thoughts on the possibility of winning two majors in a single year

The 28-year-old Spaniard is hopeful of winning two majors in a single year. Having won the prestigious green jacket earlier in April at the Masters 2023, he is looking for his second major win at The Open Championship.

Speaking with Paul Carlson before the tournament, Jon Rahm expressed winning the second major of the season as 'massive'. He added that it would be even better if he surpasses Jose Maria Olazabel in the major wins list. He said:

"It would be massive. There's so many reasons why. To win two majors in one year would be incredible. To be able to surpass Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabel] in the all time Spanish league would be even better. I am proud to have already joined him, it is pretty special."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Jon Rahm spoke with Carl Paulson ahead of the 151st Open Championship.



@JonRahmpga I @CPaulsonGolf I @TheOpen "It would be massive"Jon Rahm spoke with Carl Paulson ahead of the 151st Open Championship.@JonRahmpga I @CPaulsonGolf I @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/UnjKDU67LG

The current World no. 3 on the Official World Golf Rankings Jon Rahm wants to become the second Spaniard after Seve Ballesteros win Open Championship. He shared that it would be an honor to achieve that feat. He said:

"To be the first since Seve to win the Open would be... its hard to put into words. I grew up watching Sergio and Ollie and Seve, and watching throwbacks and all those great things that they have done."

The two-time major winner Rahm feels that it would be great to 'take the torch' forward as a Spanish golfer.

As mentioned earlier, Rahm has finished his third round and is currently four strokes behind the leader Brian Harman, who is yet to start his round. His final leaderboard will be updated after the game ends.