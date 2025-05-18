Jon Rahm lauds fan he struck on head at the PGA Championship 2025: "He took it great"

During the 2025 PGA Championship’s third round, LIV Golf star Jon Rahm mistakenly hit a fan with his ball on the 11th hole. Following the unfortunate incident, he praised the fan for taking it well.
Rahm is chasing his third major championship title at Quail Hollow Club. He won his first major in 2021 at the U.S. Open and his second in 2023 at the Masters Tournament. Last year, he won LIV Golf tournaments in the U.K. and Chicago, but he is yet to claim an individual title in the league this year.
On Day 3 at Quail Hollow Club, Jon Rahm attempted to take an approach shot on the par-4 11th hole. However, his ball struck a fan seated on the left side of the green. In a post-round interview, the Spanish golfer said (via ASAP Sports):
“Sometimes when that happens and they're not hurt, they are so excited because they know we are going to go there and just have a five-minute conversation, and yeah, he took it great and he was a great sport about it.”
After the incident, Jon Rahm gifted the fan an autographed golf glove and hugged him briefly. The fan wasn’t hurt and was seen smiling after interacting with the 11-time PGA Tour winner.
Notably, Rahm ended up with a bogey on the hole. He shot a total of three bogeys and seven birdies in his round, carding a 4-under 67 at the end of the day. This brought his total score to 6-under 207, placing him at T5 in a tie with Si Woo Kim and Jhonattan Vegas.
Jon Rahm acknowledges he’s “very happy” with the state of his game after the 2025 PGA Championship third round
At the end of his third round at Quail Hollow Club, Jon Rahm had climbed 22 spots up the leaderboard. When speaking to the media, he expressed “hunger” for another major championship title and said he was happy to be in contention for one. He added (via ASAP Sports):
“Very happy with the state of my game. I think today was the round that I knew I was capable of. Those first two rounds felt very confident, and I just did everything a little bit better. So just very excited again to be in this position and looking forward to hopefully having a good Sunday tomorrow.”
Here’s a look at Jon Rahm’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 PGA Championship:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4