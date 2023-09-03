Jon Rahm made over $21,000,000 from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season despite a disappointing FedEx Cup finish

Jon Rahm has won over $21,000,000 from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which wrapped up its final event last week in Atlanta. Although he did not win the Tour Championship, the Spanish golfer had control over the field throughout the season.

According to Spotrac, Rahm earned $21 million in 2023 including $16 million in official payouts, $112,500 from unofficial tournaments and $670,000 from the Tour Championship.

He started the FedEx Cup season with a T4 finish at the CJ Cup in South Carolina and earned $462,000 in prize money. He then won $112,500 from the Hero World Challenge after finishing in the T8 position.

Rahm started the new year with victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which helped him to add $2.7 million to his earnings. He had a fantastic start to the year, seeding two back-to-back victories and then a T7 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and earned $282,750 and then won around $1.3 million from the WM Phoenix Open after finishing in third place.

Here are the earnings of Jon Rahm from the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Result: T4

Score: 69-62-70-69

Prize money: $462,000.00

Hero World Challenge

Result: T8

Score: 73-71-68-71

Prize money: $112,500.00

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result:1

Score: 64-71-67-63

Prize money: $2,700,000.00

The American Express

Result: 1

Score: 64-64-65-68

Prize money: $1,440,000.00

Farmers Insurance Open

Result: T7

Score: 73-67-66-74

Prize money: $282,750.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: 3

Score: 68-66-68-68

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

Result: 1

Score: 65-68-65-69

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T39

Score: 65-76-76-72

Prize money: $70,028.57

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament

Result: 1

Score: 65-69-73-69

Prize money: $3,240,000.00

RBC Heritage

Result: T15

Score: 72-64-69-68

Prize money: $335,000.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Result: 2

Score: 67-68-61-67

Prize money: $839,300.00

PGA Championship

Result: T50

Score: 76-68-72-71

Prize money: $37,625.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T16

Score: 70-70-74-74

Prize money: $275,500.00

U.S. Open

Result: T10

Score: 69-73-70-65

Prize money: $435,018.00

Travelers Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 67-71

The Open Championship

Result: T2

Score: 74-70-63-70

Prize money: $1,084,625.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T37

Score: 73-67-67-68

Prize money: $88,000.00

BMW Championship

Result: T31

Score: 68-74-71-67

Prize money: $139,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: T18

Score: 69-65-71-74

Prize money: $670,000

2023 PGA Tour Money List

Here are the top earners on the PGA Tour in 2023:

1 Scottie Scheffler $21,014,342

2 Jon Rahm $16,522,608

3 Viktor Hovland $14,112,234

4 Rory McIlroy $13,921,008

5 Wyndham Clark $10,757,489

6 Max Homa $10,506,366

7 Patrick Cantlay $10,372,998

8 Brian Harman $9,151,022

9 Keegan Bradley $8,897,330

10 Xander Schauffele $8,422,856

11 Tyrrell Hatton $8,336,913

12 Matt Fitzpatrick $8,144,543

13 Rickie Fowler $7,848,436

14 Jordan Spieth $7,240,044

15 Sam Burns $7,139,049

16 Jason Day $6,922,758

17 Kurt Kitayama $6,706,102

18 Tommy Fleetwood $6,510,641

19 Sungjae Im $6,487,421

20 Denny McCarthy $6,449,211

21 Lucas Glover $6,362,875

22 Tom Kim $6,262,917

23 Russell Henley $6,181,782

24 Collin Morikawa $6,043,198

25 Nick Taylor $6,013,871

26 Tony Finau $5,867,652

27 Sahith Theegala $5,659,960

28 Harris English $5,546,771

29 Corey Conners $5,521,482

30 Si Woo Kim $5,380,062

31 Cameron Young $5,338,155

32 Sepp Straka $5,287,575

33 Emiliano Grillo $5,255,303

34 Taylor Moore $5,003,600

35 Adam Schenk $4,862,290

36 Justin Rose $4,635,120

37 Tom Hoge $4,542,796

38 Adam Svensson $4,262,772

39 Andrew Putnam $4,142,538

40 Chris Kirk $4,096,334

41 Cameron Davis $4,005,108

42 Hideki Matsuyama $3,857,028

43 Adam Hadwin $3,798,819

44 Seamus Power $3,792,807

45 Lee Hodge $3,650,479

46 Brendon Todd $3,508,971

47 Eric Cole $3,353,521

48 J.T. Poston $3,265,145

49 Byeong Hun An $3,231,758

50 Justin Thoma $3,222,003