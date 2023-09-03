Jon Rahm made over $21,000,000 from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season despite a disappointing FedEx Cup finish

Jon Rahm has won over $21,000,000 from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which wrapped up its final event last week in Atlanta. Although he did not win the Tour Championship, the Spanish golfer had control over the field throughout the season.
According to Spotrac, Rahm earned $21 million in 2023 including $16 million in official payouts, $112,500 from unofficial tournaments and $670,000 from the Tour Championship.
He started the FedEx Cup season with a T4 finish at the CJ Cup in South Carolina and earned $462,000 in prize money. He then won $112,500 from the Hero World Challenge after finishing in the T8 position.
Rahm started the new year with victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which helped him to add $2.7 million to his earnings. He had a fantastic start to the year, seeding two back-to-back victories and then a T7 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and earned $282,750 and then won around $1.3 million from the WM Phoenix Open after finishing in third place.
Here are the earnings of Jon Rahm from the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:
THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
- Result: T4
- Score: 69-62-70-69
- Prize money: $462,000.00
Hero World Challenge
- Result: T8
- Score: 73-71-68-71
- Prize money: $112,500.00
Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Result:1
- Score: 64-71-67-63
- Prize money: $2,700,000.00
The American Express
- Result: 1
- Score: 64-64-65-68
- Prize money: $1,440,000.00
Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: T7
- Score: 73-67-66-74
- Prize money: $282,750.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: 3
- Score: 68-66-68-68
- Prize money: $1,380,000.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: 1
- Score: 65-68-65-69
- Prize money: $3,600,000.00
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T39
- Score: 65-76-76-72
- Prize money: $70,028.57
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: W/D
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $113,761.91
Masters Tournament
- Result: 1
- Score: 65-69-73-69
- Prize money: $3,240,000.00
RBC Heritage
- Result: T15
- Score: 72-64-69-68
- Prize money: $335,000.00
Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Result: 2
- Score: 67-68-61-67
- Prize money: $839,300.00
PGA Championship
- Result: T50
- Score: 76-68-72-71
- Prize money: $37,625.00
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T16
- Score: 70-70-74-74
- Prize money: $275,500.00
U.S. Open
- Result: T10
- Score: 69-73-70-65
- Prize money: $435,018.00
Travelers Championship
- Result: CUT
- Score: 67-71
The Open Championship
- Result: T2
- Score: 74-70-63-70
- Prize money: $1,084,625.00
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Result: T37
- Score: 73-67-67-68
- Prize money: $88,000.00
BMW Championship
- Result: T31
- Score: 68-74-71-67
- Prize money: $139,000.00
TOUR Championship
- Result: T18
- Score: 69-65-71-74
- Prize money: $670,000
2023 PGA Tour Money List
Here are the top earners on the PGA Tour in 2023:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler $21,014,342
- 2 Jon Rahm $16,522,608
- 3 Viktor Hovland $14,112,234
- 4 Rory McIlroy $13,921,008
- 5 Wyndham Clark $10,757,489
- 6 Max Homa $10,506,366
- 7 Patrick Cantlay $10,372,998
- 8 Brian Harman $9,151,022
- 9 Keegan Bradley $8,897,330
- 10 Xander Schauffele $8,422,856
- 11 Tyrrell Hatton $8,336,913
- 12 Matt Fitzpatrick $8,144,543
- 13 Rickie Fowler $7,848,436
- 14 Jordan Spieth $7,240,044
- 15 Sam Burns $7,139,049
- 16 Jason Day $6,922,758
- 17 Kurt Kitayama $6,706,102
- 18 Tommy Fleetwood $6,510,641
- 19 Sungjae Im $6,487,421
- 20 Denny McCarthy $6,449,211
- 21 Lucas Glover $6,362,875
- 22 Tom Kim $6,262,917
- 23 Russell Henley $6,181,782
- 24 Collin Morikawa $6,043,198
- 25 Nick Taylor $6,013,871
- 26 Tony Finau $5,867,652
- 27 Sahith Theegala $5,659,960
- 28 Harris English $5,546,771
- 29 Corey Conners $5,521,482
- 30 Si Woo Kim $5,380,062
- 31 Cameron Young $5,338,155
- 32 Sepp Straka $5,287,575
- 33 Emiliano Grillo $5,255,303
- 34 Taylor Moore $5,003,600
- 35 Adam Schenk $4,862,290
- 36 Justin Rose $4,635,120
- 37 Tom Hoge $4,542,796
- 38 Adam Svensson $4,262,772
- 39 Andrew Putnam $4,142,538
- 40 Chris Kirk $4,096,334
- 41 Cameron Davis $4,005,108
- 42 Hideki Matsuyama $3,857,028
- 43 Adam Hadwin $3,798,819
- 44 Seamus Power $3,792,807
- 45 Lee Hodge $3,650,479
- 46 Brendon Todd $3,508,971
- 47 Eric Cole $3,353,521
- 48 J.T. Poston $3,265,145
- 49 Byeong Hun An $3,231,758
- 50 Justin Thoma $3,222,003