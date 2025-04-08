Jon Rahm makes a fascinating revelation about Augusta ahead of the Masters

Jon Rahm shared a revelation about the Augusta National Golf Course just a few days before the 89th edition of The Masters gets underway. Golf insider Dan Rapaport shared his comments on his official X (previously Twitter) account.

Last year, Augusta fell prey to the Hurricane Helene, and a large number of trees were lost. The authorities did their best to repair the greens and renovate the iconic home of The Masters.

Rahm was talking with Rapaport when the latter asked the former Masters winner about trees that got lost in Augusta. The Spaniard then revealed some interesting info about hitting the ball from the 10th hole. Check out Rapaport's tweet here:

"Asked about some trees Augusta lost in recent storms...

Jon Rahm: "Somebody told me—I'm not gonna say who—that you can hit a high cut over the cabins on 10. I don't believe it...and now that I said it, there might be a tree there tomorrow."

Rahm is currently a part of LIV Golf, having announced his move from PGA Tour in December 2023. The Legion XIII captain also won The Masters title in 2023. Therefore, he holds a lifetime exemption to attend the prestigious golf major at Augusta National Golf Club.

In 2023, Jon Rahm started his opening round by scoring a double bogey at the first hole, but quickly recovered with an eagle at the eighth hole. Rahm shared the lead with Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland, scoring 7-under 65 after 18 holes.

Rahm finished the second round ar 2023 Masters at two shots behind Koepka. The Spaniard reached a score of 10-under 134 after 36 holes. While playing in the third round, Rahm scored a one-over 73. In the final round, he shot a 3-under 69. Rahm became the fourth Spanish golfer to win The Masters.

He finished the major with 12-under 276, carrying a four-stroke leader over runners-up Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. However, in 2024, he lost the chance to retain his title to Scottie Scheffler.

Jon Rahm expresses feelings before heading to Augusta

Jon Rahm faced the media after completing his play at LIV Golf Miami. The Legion XIII captain exchanged words on the beauty of Augusta, ongoing talks about the LIV-PGA unification, and more.

"Playing at Doral last week was extremely challenging. It was definitely one of the hardest setups I've played. And besides one bad score on 17 on Sunday, which was actually one of the better swings of the week that led to a very bad number, I feel really good," Rahm said (as quoted by Deadspin).

Rahm's words further revealed his optimistic take:

"I feel like I played better than obviously the score reflects, but at the end of the day, it's golf. Feeling really, really good about this year in general."

Rahm is in strong form as he prepares to tee off at Augusta on April 10. His second season at LIV Golf looks fantastic so far, with top-10s in all five events. Rahm secured a T9 at Trump National Doral, Miami, his last tournament before the Masters.

