Jon Rahm met some PGA Tour players while on vacation in Hawaii this week: Report

Jon Rahm is reportedly on vacation in Hawaii, which is the home for the PGA Tour's The Sentry, which is taking place this week.

According to a report by AP, the Spanish golfer bumped into some of the Tour players while they were in Hawaii for the ongoing Sentry Tournament. He joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf last month and will probably return to compete in professional tournaments in February 2024, when the Saudi circuit kicks off its new season.

As Rahm did not have any commitment to official golf tournaments, he has been on vacation. The 29-year-old is the defending champion of The Sentry but due to his defection from the tour, he has been banned from competing in the PGA Tour events. Thus, he will not participate in this week's tournament.

The Sentry started with its inaugural round on Thursday, January 4, and will have its finale on Sunday, January 7. It features a stellar field of 59 golfers, including Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy is the only golfer who was eligible for the tournament but did not play.

As per the aforementioned report, Rahm met PGA Tour players in Hawaii but the same did not shed light on which players he met. Rahm had a successful PGA Tour season last year, where he won four tournaments, including the Masters.

Rahm will not be playing in the Tour events in 2024 but is still eligible to compete in all four majors. Fans can expect him to play with PGA Tour players at the 2024 Masters, which will take place in April at the Augusta National Golf Course.

PGA Tour caddie thanked Jon Rahm for a much-needed gift

PGA Tour caddie Aaron Flener took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to thank Jon Rahm for a parting gift. When Rahm was on the PGA Tour, he requested the officials for portable toilets and it seems his wish was finally granted.

On social media, Flener posted a photo of two toilets that he saw at the golf course. Even though Rahm is no longer on the PGA Tour, the tour caddie complimented the Spaniard for drawing attention to the absence of restrooms on the golf course.

"Thank you @JonRahmOfficial," wrote Aaron Flener.

Last year, during the FedEx Cup playoff, Rahm spoke about the lack of toilets on the golf course. He said in August 2023 (via Mirror):

"I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole. I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that.”

Jon Rahm is likely to return to action at the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba event, which will take place next month.