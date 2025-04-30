Jon Rahm shrugs off 'extra pressure' despite Joaquin Niemann’s dominance on LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is the only player who can overtake Joaquin Niemann and make it to the top. That is only if he manages to win at the LIV Golf Korea this week. Joaquin Niemann is currently at the top of the LIV Golf Individual standings, thanks to his win in Mexico City last week.

All the players have already reached the practice round in Korea, and so has Jon Rahm. During the post-round presser, he was asked if he had extra pressure to win to make it to the top. To that, Jon Rahm said:

“First of all, thank you. It's my first time in Korea, so I'm very, very excited. I would say pressure -- I'm not going to feel any extra pressure. The goal is to win every week, and I want to do it, like Joaquín has been doing so far. We all dream of winning often and consistently. You have to put yourself in position to win, which I've done enough and I'm getting close enough."

Rahm is in second place with 94.36 points, but unlike Niemann and even Sergio Garcia, who is currently third, he has not won any of the LIV Golf events so far.

"I'm just not doing everything I need to do right. Sometimes you also need a little bit of luck in your favor -- not that I haven't been lucky. I just haven't done myself any favors on the golf course, I would say it like that. Just enough small mistakes to put myself just a little too far to be able to win," he added.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Regarding his team's performance, Rahm expressed pride in their achievements, highlighting their two wins. They are in the lead after Mexico City. Rahm said:

“But I want to win. I hope my first win of the season comes this week as well. It looks like a fantastic golf course, and I can't wait to play. Hopefully the weather is okay the rest of the week, and we can all enjoy a really fun week.”

But the question is, with his current form, can Jon Rahm actually win at LIV Golf Korea and surpass Joaquin Niemann?

How has Jon Rahm’s 2025 season been so far?

Jon Rahm's 2025 LIV Golf season commenced in Riyadh, where he secured a season-best finish of T2 with a total score of 15-under-par (67-67-67). His team, Legion XIII, clinched the title by an 11-shot margin, with Rahm contributing significantly to the team's success.

In Adelaide, Rahm finished tied for sixth at 7-under-par (70-69-70). He continued his solid form in Hong Kong, ending the event tied for sixth at 11-under-par (67-64-69).

Singapore saw Rahm tie for fifth at 9-under-par (69-68-67). However, in Miami, he faced challenges, finishing tied for ninth at 1-over-par (71-70-71).

Rahm bounced back in Mexico City, securing a fourth-place finish at 12-under-par (65-67-66). As of April 27, 2025, Rahm has participated in five events, with four top-10 finishes, including two top-5 results.

