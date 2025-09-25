Jon Rahm sums up the fan experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup with a 5-word message

The 2025 Ryder Cup is finally here, and Jon Rahm is part of the talented lineup of golfers who will represent Europe in this year’s tournament. Ahead of the showdown, he shared a video showing the wholesome moment he shared with fans.

LIV Golf posted a video on Instagram showing the moment Rahm stopped to sign autographs for fans during a practice round at Bethpage Black. He was captured signing his autograph on a baby’s shirt while fans smiled and cheered him on.

The video was captioned:

“Possibly the luckiest kid at Bethpage 🥹#RyderCup”

Jon Rahm reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption:

“It’s all about the kids.”

Still taken from Jon Rahm’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jonrahm

Jon Rahm recently shared a photo carousel looking back at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. That year, he helped Team Europe take down Team US with a 16.5 – 11.5 victory.

In the first slide, Rahm was captured lifting the Ryder Cup trophy while his teammates cheered on. In subsequent slides, he was photographed celebrating and hugging other European players as they basked in the euphoria of their win.

He wrote in the caption:

“Let’s run it back @rydercupeurope”

Image via Rahm’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@jonrahm

Jon Rahm made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 at Le Golf National, Albatros Course, when he made the team on automatic qualification. He defeated golf legend Tiger Woods in the Sunday Singles match, becoming the first player to defeat the 82-time PGA Tour winner in a Ryder Cup singles since Costantino Rocca accomplished the feat in 1997.

Rahm made a second appearance in the biennial tournament in 2021. Unfortunately, his team lost to the US 19 - 9.

“It’s an honor” - Jon Rahm expresses gratitude to represent Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup

On September 1, Luke Donald announced Jon Rahm as one of his captain’s picks for this year’s Ryder Cup. During a press conference at Bethpage Black, Rahm spoke about how important it was to be chosen to play in the prestigious event once more.

“It's an honour. It's an honour… You never want to leave anything up to chance but I'm glad I played good enough to impress Luke and have his trust put in me one more time. So I'm very excited. You don't want to believe it right until it happens, and anything, right, any decision can be made towards the end,” he said.

The 11-time PGA Tour champion shared that he hasn’t needed a captain’s pick before, so this year was particularly special. He also revealed that he got more emotional than he thought he was going to be when he got the call from Donald.

