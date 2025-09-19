Tiger Woods tipped for major PGA Tour role ahead of Team USA captaincy, claims ex-Ryder Cup star

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the best golfers of all time. With countless records to his name, Woods has evolved into something more than just a legendary golfer. He has also been involved in some key PGA Tour choices, like serving on the selection committee for the tour's next leader and redesigning the Augusta National course. Woods has a lot of potential, which Paul Azinger recently talked about.

Paul Azinger is a legendary former pro golfer who is well known for guiding Team USA to a stunning victory in the 2008 Ryder Cup. Azinger was recently present on the Straight Facts Homie podcast, where he discussed the rumor that Tiger Woods may lead Team USA in any future Ryder Cup.

The ex-Ryder Cup great argued on the program that Woods has far more potential than just being a Ryder Cup captain in the future. Azinger also claimed that the 82-time PGA Tour champion has the potential to be the permanent leader of Team USA, but this would be unfair to other golfers who deserve to be captain.

The 65-year-old also emphasized Woods' huge stature and the possibility that he could one day lead the PGA Tour. Paul Azinger explained (quoted by Golf Magic),

"I don't know, I think he'd more like to be the commissioner before maybe than the Ryder Cup captain. Tiger's bigger than Ryder Cup captaincy. I said a couple of years back he should be the permanent captain, all-time captain, because who better? But that's not right. Other guys deserve to be captain, so I kind of take that back. But I think he has bigger fish to fry. Tiger, he's involved with this game monetarily now and maybe he'll end up running it, who knows?"

Apart from this, some reports have also claimed that Tiger Woods was even involved in this season's Ryder Cup, as Team USA captain Keegan Bradley sought assistance from him.

Reports: Keegan Bradley spoke with Tiger Woods on major Ryder Cup decisions for 2025

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to be hosted by the Bethpage Black Golf Course starting from September 26. Keegan Bradley was heavily rumored to be the playing captain of this season's Ryder Cup, but the plans changed dramatically. Bradley did not choose himself, but instead went with some in-form golfers.

According to Golf Magic, some reports indicate that Bradley's decision had an impact on Tiger Woods. While the renowned golfer is not directly involved in the tournament, Woods may be serving as a Dutch uncle to the team. The report stated,

"He's [Woods] being consulted [by Bradley]. And I know he feels like he's a part of Keegan's decisions and how he's thinking about it, and Keegan has been hugely respectful of that. Without giving [Woods] an outsized role, I think it's been balanced and kind of appropriate. He’s been sort of an informal advisor or Dutch uncle."

The six golfers Bradley chose for the tournament are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Sam Burns.

