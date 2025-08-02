"Jordan Spieth should be banned" - Fans react to the golfer dropping an F-bomb during the Wyndham Championship 2025

Jordan Spieth is competing in the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. After the PGA Tour professional finished playing in the second round of the contest, he faced criticism from fans over a hot mic incident that happened during the tournament.The Wyndham Championship, which offers pros a last chance to stack up their FedEx Cup Playoff points, will soon have the cut line looming over.Spieth started his round alongside Akshay Bhatia and Adam Scott around 12.45 pm EST. As he made his way through the game, one of his shots went haywire.Despite the ball reaching a speed of 178 mph and an apex of 102 ft., Spieth was not satisfied with how the shot ended up. His reaction was a clear-cut F-bomb, which was caught by the microphones. NUCLR Golf shared the clip on X:&quot;🔥🎙️ Jordan Spieth HOT mic “Son of a b!tch…. F—K!!!” 🫨&quot;This incident didn't sit well with a section of fans, but some extended their support to the golfer, admitting to their outburst. However, a lot of them called for appropriate actions to be taken against Jordan Spieth.&quot;Jordan Spieth should be banned,&quot; a fan claimed.&quot;He’s one of us…,&quot; an X-user commented.&quot;Not cool to display such behavior in a pro tournament,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Jordan being Jordan,&quot; a golf fan expressed.&quot;Sucks,&quot; someone else wrote.After 36 holes of play, Spieth has made the cut. He is standing with a total score of 5-under par.Exploring Jordan Spieth's scorecard in the second round of 2025 Wyndham Championship Jordan Spieth showcased a decent second round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday. The golfer secured three bogeys and three birdies throughout the round. Here's a detailed look at Jordan Spieth's round 2 scorecard: Front Nine: par 4 Hole 1: 4 par 4 Hole 2: 4 par 3 Hole 3: 2 (birdie) par 4 Hole 4: 4 par 5 Hole 5: 6 (bogey) par 4 Hole 6: 3 (birdie) par 3 Hole 7: 3 par 4 Hole 8: 4 par 4 Hole 9: 4 Front Nine total - 1-under par 34 Back Nine: par 4 Hole 10: 4 par 4 Hole 11: 5 (bogey) par 3 Hole 12: 3 par 4 Hole 13: 4 par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey) par 5 Hole 15: 4 (birdie) par 3 Hole 16: 3 par 4 Hole 17: 4 par 4 Hole 18: 4 Back Nine total - 1-over par 35 Total score in Second Round = even par 70