  • "Jordan Spieth should be banned" - Fans react to the golfer dropping an F-bomb during the Wyndham Championship 2025

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:22 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Jordan Spieth at Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth is competing in the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. After the PGA Tour professional finished playing in the second round of the contest, he faced criticism from fans over a hot mic incident that happened during the tournament.

The Wyndham Championship, which offers pros a last chance to stack up their FedEx Cup Playoff points, will soon have the cut line looming over.

Spieth started his round alongside Akshay Bhatia and Adam Scott around 12.45 pm EST. As he made his way through the game, one of his shots went haywire.

Despite the ball reaching a speed of 178 mph and an apex of 102 ft., Spieth was not satisfied with how the shot ended up. His reaction was a clear-cut F-bomb, which was caught by the microphones. NUCLR Golf shared the clip on X:

"🔥🎙️ Jordan Spieth HOT mic “Son of a b!tch…. F—K!!!” 🫨"
This incident didn't sit well with a section of fans, but some extended their support to the golfer, admitting to their outburst. However, a lot of them called for appropriate actions to be taken against Jordan Spieth.

"Jordan Spieth should be banned," a fan claimed.
"He’s one of us…," an X-user commented.
"Not cool to display such behavior in a pro tournament," another fan commented.
"Jordan being Jordan," a golf fan expressed.
"Sucks," someone else wrote.

After 36 holes of play, Spieth has made the cut. He is standing with a total score of 5-under par.

Exploring Jordan Spieth's scorecard in the second round of 2025 Wyndham Championship

Jordan Spieth showcased a decent second round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday. The golfer secured three bogeys and three birdies throughout the round.

Here's a detailed look at Jordan Spieth's round 2 scorecard:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1: 4

par 4 Hole 2: 4

par 3 Hole 3: 2 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 4: 4

par 5 Hole 5: 6 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 6: 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 7: 3

par 4 Hole 8: 4

par 4 Hole 9: 4

Front Nine total - 1-under par 34

Back Nine:

par 4 Hole 10: 4

par 4 Hole 11: 5 (bogey)

par 3 Hole 12: 3

par 4 Hole 13: 4

par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)

par 5 Hole 15: 4 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 16: 3

par 4 Hole 17: 4

par 4 Hole 18: 4

Back Nine total - 1-over par 35

Total score in Second Round = even par 70

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
