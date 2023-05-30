Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama among golfers injured ahead of the Memorial Tournament 2023: Full injury report explored

Jordan Spieth's injury is unsurprising in the golf world. He has been concerned about his performance since sustaining an injury to his left wrist during the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson event. His injury greatly cost him at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge when he failed to make the cut.
Despite the pain, Jordan Spieth has decided to compete in the Memorial Tournament, which begins on Thursday, June 1, and runs through Sunday, June 4.
However, before the start of the competition, Golf Injury Report had posted about the player's health and according to them, Spieth is still dealing with a left wrist tendon rupture.
Aside from him, Hideki Matsuyama's health is in doubt. The report claimed that he suffers from back, neck, wrist, and ankle problems.
The following is an injury report for golfers competing in the 2023 Memorial Tournament:
Jordan Spieth
- Injury: Left Wrist Tendon Tear
Hideki Matsuyama
- Injury: Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankles
Jason Day
- Injury: Vertigo
Tom Kim
- Injury: Right Wrist
Cam Young P
- Injury: Illness
Wyndham Clark
- Injury: Right Knee
Brandt Snedeker
- Injury: Undisclosed
Lanto Griffin
- Injury: Back/Ribs
Byeong Hun An
- Injury: Left Wrist
Lee Hodges
- Injury: Right Wrist
Dylan Frittelli
- Injury: Undisclosed
Kevin Kisner
- Injury: Undisclosed
Andrew Putnam
- Injury: Back
Peter Malnati
- Injury: Back
Jason Dufner
- Injury: Paternity Leave
Adam Svensson
- Injury: Undisclosed
Taylor Montgomery
- Injury: Undisclosed
Keith Mitchell
- Injury: Undisclosed
Maverick McNealy
- Injury: Clavicle
C.T. Pan
- Injury: Wrist
Fans claimed that competing in back-to-back events is harmful for the players, instead, they should try a 14-week season. They commented on Twitter about the golfers' injuries, saying:
"Sounds like they play too much golf, should try a 14 week season"
"Hideki is melting"
Memorial Tournament 2023 odds pick
Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Challenge, is the favorite to win the title this week, followed by Jon Rahm.
Jordan Spieth's prospects of winning are slim given his injuries, but the golfer could be a good bet this week to finish in the top 20. Hideki Matsuyama could also be a good bet at the Memorial Tournament. He last played at the PGA Championship and finished in 29th position with a score of 5 over.
The following are the odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament:
- Scottie Scheffler 6-1
- Jon Rahm 7-1
- Patrick Cantlay 10-1
- Rory McIlroy 12-1
- Xander Schauffele 14-1
- Viktor Hovland 20-1
- Collin Morikawa 22-1
- Cameron Young 30-1
- Jordan Spieth 30-1
- Justin Thomas 30-1
- Jason Day 30-1
- Rickie Fowler 35-1
- Tyrrell Hatton 35-1
- Sungjae Im 40-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
- Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1
- Corey Conners 40-1
- Russell Henley 45-1
- Sam Burns 45-1
- Shane Lowry 55-1
- Sahith Theegala 55-1
- Tom Kim 60-1
- Adam Scott 65-1
- Si Woo Kim 65-1
- Wyndham Clark 65-1
- Matt Kuchar 80-1
- Gary Woodland 80-1
- Keith Mitchell 100-1
- Denny McCarthy 100-1
- Keegan Bradley 100-1
- Cam Davis 100-1
- Emiliano Grillo 100-1
- Byeong Hun An 125-1
- Kurt Kitayama 125-1
- Billy Horschel 125-1
- Harris English 125-1
- K.H. Lee 125-1
- Brian Harman 125-1
- Adam Hadwin 125-1
- Chris Kirk 150-1
- Ryan Fox 150-1
- Taylor Montgomery 150-1
- Hayden Buckley 150-1
- Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1
- Patrick Rodgers 150-1
- Lucas Herbert 175-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1
- Seamus Power 175-1
- Beau Hossler 175-1
- Tom Hoge 175-1
- Stephan Jaeger 175-1
- J.T. Poston 200-1
- Thomas Detry 200-1
- Andrew Putnam 200-1
- Matt NeSmith 200-1
- Aaron Rai 200-1
- Adam Schenk 225-1
- Davis Riley 225-1
- Justin Suh 225-1
- Mark Hubbard 250-1
- Adam Svensson 250-1
- Alex Smalley 250-1
- Brendon Todd 275-1
- Jospeh Bramlett 275-1