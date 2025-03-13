Jordan Spieth hopes for a "boring" performance at The Players Championship after rollercoaster first round

Jordan Spieth had a mix of emotions after an eventful round during the first round at The Players Championship 2025. The 13-time PGA Tour talked about his feelings during his post-round interview at TPC Sawgrass.

Ad

At the end of Round 1, Spieth currently stands tied for 22nd on The Players Championship leaderboard. When reporters asked him about going through a rollercoaster first round, Spieth said (as quoted by ASAP Text):

"I'm obviously very aware of what I'm doing. But, I mean, no, I mean, I feel like I'd like it to be boring, and then I'm still in a position right now where I'm still not at the place I want to be and just trying to work my way there."

Ad

Trending

"So, when that happens, there's going to be volatility. I don't feel super tight yet, but I do feel like I'm on the right path and I've had a number of tournaments where I've played boring towards the end and I've had plenty where there's volatility too."

Jordan Spieth started his first round from the 10th hole with a tap-in birdie at the par-4 hole. He scored an Eagle at the par-5 11th hole, and a double bogey at the par-4 14th hole. Spieth bogeyed on the 15th hole as well, but quickly recovered with an Eagle on the 16th hole.

Ad

He bogeyed once again while playing at the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. He concluded the back nine with a birdie on the 18th hole. At the end of his first round, the three-time major winner stood with a 2-under 70.

While talking about his stormy first round on Wednesday, Jordan Spieth also said:

"This time it wasn't from making a dumb mistake. I made a bad swing. So sometimes -- that's okay."

Ad

"A lot of the times when it happens it's when I'm trying to do too much, and that's when I'm aware of it and that's the most frustrating one. Bad swing, you go learn how to make better swings."

As of this writing, Lucas Glover leads The Player Championship with a first round score of 6-under.

Jordan Spieth WITB 2025

Jordan Spieth - Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 31-year-old had wrist surgery during the golf off-season. Despite of all the difficulties, Spieth is putting in decent performances with some amazing shots. His recent results include a T4 at WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic this year.

Ad

Spieth is sponsored by Titleist Golf, which happens to be one of the most popular names in golf equipments.

Here's a sneak peek at what's in the bag of Jordan Spieth (via Golf WRX):

Titleist TSR2 Driver (10° @9.25°) + Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X Shaft

Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood (15°) + Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX Shaft

Titleist TSi2 hybrid (21°) + Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid IZ 95 X Shaft

Titleist T100 irons (4-9) + True Temper Project X 125 6.5 Shafts

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges (46°-10F @47) + Project X 125 6.5 Shaft (52°-08F @51.5°, 56°-10S @55.5°)

Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60°-T @ 60.5°) + Project X 120 6.0 shafts

T.P. Mills Trad II Putter

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback