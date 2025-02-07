Jordan Spieth sets off alarm bells with "jammed" comment on his wrist

Jordan Spieth is currently competing in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open following a wrist injury that required surgery. He revealed in a post-round interview that his surgically repaired wrist got "jammed" at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.

13-time PGA Tour winner Spieth is also a three-time Major Championship winner and former World No. 1 golfer. He turned pro in 2012 and has a total of 16 professional wins to his name. In 2018, a bone chip in the American pro golfer’s left hand derailed his game, forcing him to use a weaker grip while playing through pain.

After years of playing through injury, Jordan Spieth underwent surgery in August 2024 and is now playing without swing restrictions. He made his season debut at Pebble Beach Golf Links last week, finishing tied for 69th with Beau Hossler and Benjamin Griffin.

Spieth revealed that while competing in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his wrist started to hurt. He said via ASAP Sports:

"My wrist kind of hurt in the first round last week. I went away from all the work that I had been doing just to kind of manipulate what I could, and then I said, you know what, I just have to get through it."

"I was in a bunker on Spyglass No. 1, my 10th hole, and I had to flick one and it jammed it pretty good, and it locked up on me for a little while,” Spieth added.

"Luckily this is a really good test these few weeks, and my expectations are low. I expect myself to make good swings, but as far as results, it's hard to think that I should be expecting a lot after six months after essentially.”

As the former World No. 1 is getting back into the flow of the competition, he plans to take a patient approach. Spieth’s strategy involves setting low expectations until he can build a more consistent grip.

Jordan Spieth’s performance in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open round 1

Jordan Spieth’s comeback after surgery may have had a shaky start, but in the WM Phoenix Open's first round, he appeared more comfortable with his swing.

In the post-round interview, Spieth said he felt good about his performance, unlike Sunday last week when his hurting wrist got jammed.

"It felt good… I put in a few good days of work here and thought I played better than I scored. I hit some beautiful putts that burned edges, high, low, left, and right. I made a long one,” he said.

The 31-year-old golfer drained a 56-foot putt and birdied the par-4th hole from off the fairway. He hit six fairways, had a total of four birdies, and carded a 3-under 68 at the end of the day.

