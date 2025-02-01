"JT always being fake", "All an act!": Fans react to Justin Thomas' crazy par save at Pebble Beach

Justin Thomas recently recorded a crazy par at No. 10 in the ongoing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The US golfer hit a shot from a slope and almost tripped while doing so.

Thomas found himself in a literal tough spot, as his ball landed on a slanting edge. He still gave a bracing attempt and managed to hit a decent shot. However, he lost his footing in doing so and almost fell over on the uphill end of the slope. Thankfully, he managed to regain balance with the aid of his golf club as he walked towards the course.

Eventually, Thomas made par on the hole with a putt as spectators cheered around. He could be heard saying later:

"Just hit the fairway, then I could do that and make birdie."

The PGA Tour shared a broadcast snippet from Golf Channel of the bizarre incident on Saturday. The caption said:

"Some pars are more thrilling than others."

However, some fans weren't impressed by Justin Thomas' insane par. While certain fans believed that it was all an act, some weren't happy with the golfer's attempts. They gave their opinions in the comment section.

"JT always being fake ," wrote one fan.

"All an act!" tweeted another.

"Pathetic," one fan wrote.

"A 10 handicap would shoot 1,000 in those conditions," another added.

Some fans found the attempt from the slanting edge to be dangerous and risky.

"Not worth the risk." one fan said.

"Someone is gonna fall of that cliff one year and it’s going to be devastating for that tournament," another warned.

In the ongoing Round 3, Justin Thomas is placed T23 with a score of 8-under at the time of writing.

Who was Justin Thomas paired with in Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Justin Thomas (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas was paired with Nick Taylor and Jhonattan Vegas in the Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio teed off at 12:29 pm ET at Pebble Beach. They were a part of the Tee No.1.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 1

11:12 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy

11:23 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

11:34 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

11:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun

11:56 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

12:07 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Billy Horschel

12:18 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

12:29 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor

12:40 p.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

12:51 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Rodgers, Shane Lowry

1:02 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Viktor Hovland, Eric Cole

1:13 p.m. – Justin Rose, Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges

1:24 p.m. – Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak

1:35 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Cam Davis

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 10

11:12 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry, Corey Connors

11:23 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland

11:34 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger

11:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:56 a.m. – Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy, Justin Lower

12:07 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:18 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler

12:29 p.m. – Harry Hall, Jordan Spieth, Doug Ghim

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Brian Harman

12:51 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Will Zalatoris, Harris English

1:02 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott

1:13 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brendon Todd

