"JT is a beast" - Fans hail Justin Thomas after he tied the all-time course record at the TPC Sawgrass

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas is competing in the ongoing 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and he has already made history. Thomas tied the TPC Sawgrass course record, and fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his performance.

Justin Thomas is a former World No. 1 golfer who has 15 PGA Tour wins and four European Tour victories. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022 and came in fourth position in the 2020 Masters Tournament. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

On Friday, the two-time Major Championship winner tied the course record with a score of 62, which was previously set by Tom Hoge in 2023. Fans on social media called Thomas a “beast” and applauded his bounce back from the poor performance he had in his first round.

“JT is a beast,” one fan said.

“78-62!😳He's gotta be a head case. No other explanation.🤷🏽,” another fan added.

“Love the bounce back from JT!” an X user said.

“He actually got to -11, a new record all by himself. But he bogeyed the 18th hole to drop back to tying the previous record,” another X user added.

“Bummer he couldn’t par 18 but wow what a round. That birdie on 17 was amazing,” a user chimed in.

“And he bogied 18… helluva day,” another X user said.

Justin Thomas had a disappointing first round in the Players Championship. After opening with 78, he tied for 134th position at the end of the day. However, on day two, he made a miraculous comeback. He climbed up 105 spots and currently boasts a total of 4 under par.

“Crazy is an understatement”: Justin Thomas expresses excitement after tying the course record at TPC Sawgrass

Justin Thomas spoke to the media at TPC Sawgrass after tying the all-time course record. He expressed excitement at the feat he accomplished and admitted that it was certainly one of the best rounds he has ever played.

“I think crazy is an understatement. It’s wild. I’m really really proud of myself, to come out with the mentality and attitude is one thing but to put myself in the position I did. I’m excited to just have a tee time tomorrow,” Thomas said. (Via CNN)

“That was one of the best rounds I’ve played, for sure. Mentally it was the biggest thing, I felt like I did an unbelievable job of just keeping my eyes forward, keeping my blinders on, not looking backwards or forwards, anything like that,” he added.

Justin Thomas finished his round with ten-under and is currently sitting at T29 on the Players Championship leaderboard. Min Woo Lee finished round two with 6-under and is tied for first place with Akshay Bhatia. J.J Spaun is in third position after finishing with four-under.

