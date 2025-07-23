"Just do something else, Sergio Garcia" – Insider slams LIV Golf for making players wear ‘silly clothes'

20 LIV Golf players were a part of the recently concluded 2025 Open Championship. Following the last major of the season, golf insider Dan Rapaport criticized the Saudi-backed league for making its players wear certain clothes on the course.

During a live stream of Dan on Golf, Rapaport broke down his picks for the best and worst players in the Open Championship. 11-time PGA Tour winner Sergio Garcia was among the players singled out for being badly dressed.

Rapaport singled out a red and black outfit Garcia wore during the tournament. The LIV player wore a red shirt paired with a pair of black trousers and a red hat.

“And Sergio makes choices, right? Like, he’s been wearing this same kind of outfit to every tournament. Ronald McDonald vibe. Looks like, yeah, the Jafar toy in a Happy Meal. Just do something else Sergio. Like, look at some of those old Adidas fits he wore when he was younger.” [1:02:50]

The golf insider mentioned other LIV players, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. He noted that some of them wore items from clothing brand Greyson due to their sponsorship deals. However, he doesn’t blame the brand for the players' outfits but blames LIV for styling them poorly.

“I just wish they would script these LIV guys much better during these tournaments… They’re making these guys wear silly clothes.” [1:01:30]

Notably, LIV Golf players typically wear clothing items from the different high-profile clothing brands that sponsor their outfits for tournaments. Some brands that have sponsored teams in the Saudi-backed league include Greyson Clothiers, Callaway, Reebok, and Castore.

How did LIV Golf players perform in the 2025 Open Championship?

There were 19 LIV Golf players and one reserve player who competed in the 2025 Open Championship. Out of the 20 players who teed off at Royal Portrush, nine missed the cut.

Out of the 11 players who made the cut, the player who had the best performance was Bryson DeChambeau. He finished with 9-under and tied for 10th place. The player with the second-best result was Tyrrell Hatton, who tied for 16th after posting a 7-under across 72 holes. Dustin Johnson tied for 23rd, while Sergio Garcia tied for 34th.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has had an unlucky streak in major tournaments this year. He missed the cut in three out of the four majors of the year, including the Open Championship.

Joining Koepka on the list of LIV Golf players who missed the cut in the Open are Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and three others.

Here’s a brief overview of LIV golfers' results from the 2025 Open Championship:

Bryson DeChambeau -9 (275), T10

Tyrrell Hatton -7 (277), T16

Dustin Johnson -6 (278), T23

Sergio Garcia -3 (281), T34

Jon Rahm -3 (281), T34

Lee Westwood -3 (281), T34

Jason Kokrak -2 (282), T40

Henrik Stenson -1 (283), T45

Marc Leishman E, T52

Phil Mickelson +1 (285), T56

Dean Burmester +3 (287), T61

Joaquin Niemann +2 (144), Missed Cut

Tom McKibbin +3 (145), Missed Cut

Carlos Ortiz +3 (145), Missed Cut

Lucas Herbert +4 (146), Missed Cut

John Catlin +4 (146), Missed Cut

Patrick Reed +5 (147), Missed Cut

Louis Oosthuizen +6 (148), Missed Cut

Brooks Koepka +7 (149), Missed Cut

Cameron Smith +8 (150), Missed Cut

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More