Justin Rose doubts US Ryder Cup team’s strategy ahead of match play in Bethpage Black

Justin Rose recently had a session with the press regarding the upcoming contest at Bethpage Black. In his statement, the golfer has ended up questioning the American Ryder Cup squad's strategy.

With less than two weeks remaining before the biennial men's golf contest, golfers have been busy with team building exercises. On Tuesday, September 16, Rose claimed that members of Team USA adopted a flawed strategy for team-building. Justin Rose also said that the Americans tried too hard, whereas the European squad members have bonded organically.

While talking to Sky Sports Golf, Rose said:

"I think America has tried too hard to become a team, whereas Europe is a bit more natural and organic... it comes from deeper roots in a way… I think the Americans have gotten a little bit… they think being a great team is about being best mates."

Justin Rose further revealed his thoughts on the qualities of a great team. The Englishman said:

"I really don’t think that’s what being a great team is. Being a great team is having a kind of a real good theme and having an identity that has come from players before you, and you all buy into that vision."

Justin Rose's dig at Team USA's team building strategy came a week after Keegan Bradley held a dinner with the American squadmates and their caddies. While talking about the potential pairings for Ryder Cup match play, the Team USA Ryder Cup captain also claimed that it's '90 percent' determined. Some Team USA members were also paired during rounds of the Procore Championship.

Apart from talking about Team Europe's bonding, Justin Rose has also praised European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. The former World No. 1 revealed that, given the current Ryder Cup team, he feels that 'it's fair'. Rose also commented that a 'good team' is always a 'mix' of talents.

Justin Rose weighs in on Rory McIlroy's claims regarding the away Ryder Cup

On September 26, 2025, Rose and his European squadmates will be stepping onto US soil. They will have to compete on a golf course surrounded by a 'partisan' US crowd, as Rory McIlroy said. The Northern Irishman also admitted that winning an away Ryder Cup will be 'one of the biggest accomplishments in golf'.

Justin Rose has revealed that he believes Team Europe is in a good spot to secure a dashing victory on US soil. In an exclusive session with the Sky Sports Golf podcast, the golfer said:

"From our point of view, that is a wonderful opportunity to try to sort of go ahead and buck that trend. I think the European team is in a good position."

"I think the guys that are on the team are looking like a very similar team to Rome. A lot of experience in there, which I think is what you need for an away Ryder Cup, then the form is looking quite good."

Out of the last eight Ryder Cups, seven have been won by the home team. The only exception lies in the 'Miracle in Medinah', when Team Europe bounced back on the final day and clinched the 2012 Ryder Cup. In that edition of the biennial contest, Rose secured three points (overall 3-2-0) for the winning European squad.

