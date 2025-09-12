Keegan Bradley makes a big Ryder Cup revelation as Team USA prepares for showdown at Bethpage

Currently, ten members of Keegan Bradley's 12-man American Ryder Cup squad are competing in the 2025 Procore Championship. Two days before this PGA Tour event started, Bradley revealed something big about the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Two weeks from now, Bradley and his team will step onto Bethpage Black to compete for the Ryder Cup title. Although he did not tee off in this event at Silverado Resort's North Course, the golfer was on site this week. Along with Team USA vice captains Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Jim Furyk, and Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley was keeping a close watch on practice rounds.

On September 9, 2025, Bradley faced the reporters and talked about being prepared for facing Team Europe in the latter part of September. According to his statement, the American Ryder Cup captain has almost figured out the pairings for Bethpage Black. Keegan Bradley said (quoted by Golf Monthly):

"We're 90%, I'd say. One of our goals was to have the guys prepared, ready to know who they're playing with. Especially in alternate shot, I think that's more important. Best ball, you can have a little more leeway there, but we're pretty set here with what we're going to do."

Keegan Bradley's team USA members are playing in a competitive format for one last time before they play in the Ryder Cup. Most of them have been paired off during practice rounds for the Procore Championship. On Tuesday, September 9, Collin Morikawa and Harris English played together in the practice round.

One of Keegan Bradley's vice captains, Snedeker, played with Ben Griffin. Scottie Scheffler was paired up with JJ Spaun and Russell Henley. Other members of Team USA, like Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young or Sam Burns, had a chance to test their pairs out in the practice round. Apart from that, a lot of these golfers will have a chance to tee off alongside each other in Thursday or Friday's Procore Championship rounds.

Keegan Bradley shares honest thoughts regarding pairings in Ryder Cup foursomes

Bradley and his team will have to score 13½ points in the end to secure the Ryder Cup title from Team Europe. One of the biggest hurdles on their way is the foursomes, which takes place on the first two days of the Ryder Cup. Talking about this crucial format, Keegan Bradley said (quoted by Golf Monthly):

"I think foursomes is obviously the tougher format to pair because there are so many more factors. You really want to match up the personalities with foursomes because it is a way tougher format."

"When you're on the road and you're standing on that first tee by yourself, in that alternate shot's much tougher..."

Bradley has only four golfers on his side who have been able to secure a victory in Ryder Cup foursomes. Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have won two foursomes matches each. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele did win both of their foursomes in Whistling Straits. However, the two good friends lost both of their foursomes in Rome.

