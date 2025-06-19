Justin Thomas and Amanda Balionis take sides with Scottie Scheffler as he explains how golf is different from other sports

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler recently shed some light on the difference between golf and other sports. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis and 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas reacted to Scheffler’s words, agreeing with him.

Last year, Scheffler won the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, marking his sixth PGA Tour win of the season. He scored 22-under 258 after 72 holes and was tied with Tom Kim for the lead. He subsequently claimed the title following a heated playoff.

During a press conference ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship, a reporter asked the Ridgewood-born golfer if TPC River Highlands was too easy, citing last year’s winning score. Scottie Scheffler replied, saying,

“Golf's funny in that sense. People, when they watch golf, it's not like other sports where you want us to look like y'all when we play golf… You watch the NBA, and you're like, I wish they couldn't dunk. I wish they were scoring less. I wish their shooting percentage was lower on 3-pointers. If you watch tennis, you're like, man, I wish the ball was going slower so they look like me out there playing tennis. It's not like that.”

Popular CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis reposted a clip of Scheffler’s interview on her Instagram story, writing,

“Really good answer and perspective here from World Number 1.”

Similarly, two-time major champion Justin Thomas shared the clip on his Instagram story, adding,

“Very well said by Scottie Scheffler. I fall victim to this too… Respect the low scores and appreciate them!”

During the interview, Scottie Scheffler further stated that professional golf differs from amateur golf. He added that pro golfers often have enough time to plan properly ahead of tournaments and are good at what they do, which is why they score really well. He also urged people not to get caught up in the winning scores, but to simply appreciate golfers for playing well.

Scottie Scheffler gives his honest take on J.J. Spaun’s US Open victory

On June 15, two-time PGA Tour winner J.J. Spaun dominated at the 2025 US Open, winning the tournament with 1-under score. During the previously mentioned press conference ahead of the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler was asked to say something about Spaun’s thrilling victory.

Scheffler admitted that despite the challenging conditions on the course, Spaun played well. He also praised him for playing consistently this season. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“The conditions on Sunday got really challenging. J.J.’s had a very, very solid year. He almost won THE PLAYERS Championship. He's had a lot of good starts. He's played some pretty consistent golf. For J.J. to step up and birdie 17 and 18 in those conditions to win the tournament is pretty special.”

Notably, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament at 4-over. He landed in seventh position, tied with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns, and five strokes behind the lead.

