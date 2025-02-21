Justin Thomas ditches clubs in unusual bag disclosure: "I kind of feel bad for my caddy"

Justin Thomas did an unusual 'What's in my Bag' video segment with WHOOP at the WM Phoenix Open. Thomas has been sponsored by the health and fitness wearable company since 2020.

The ace golfer let his fans a sneak peek into his Titleist bag, which had his name printed on the front. Thomas began his deep dive through his bag by mentioning that it had a "lot of pockets" and expressed sympathy for his caddy, Matt Minister.

"We got a lot of pockets on this thing. I kind of feel bad for my caddy sometimes," he said.

He then fished out a black "murse" and talked about the contents inside. The word "murse" stood for "man purse".

"Kind of keep some elctrolyte, amino stuff, some LivPur. I actually do have my WHOOP charger, sunscreen...my little, my man purse, I call it. Put my wallet, watch, my lanyard in there. And inside this pocket's where I'll keep my divot tools, ball markers. I have had it for a really long time, but that's my murse," Thomas added.

Justin Thomas let his fans in on a little habit he has that he believes is "weird".

"Got my score card holders that I'll put my yardage book in. So, I kind of have a couple different colors. I like to match outfit sometimes. I'm weird like that. Sharpies, Advil, tees, golf balls," he explained.

Thomas further showed a section of the bag was his "caddy's pocket" and explained why he would never go through it, saying:

"This is my caddy's pocket. So I am not going to go in there. It's like my wife, you don't go in her purse. That's pretty much all I got. That's what's in the bag."

While most 'What's in my Bag' videos focus heavily on the clubs that golfers use, Justin Thomas didn't even mention his clubs in the video for WHOOP. The route the segment chose to take was indeed a little unusual wherein the golfer didn't say anything about his clubs.

But it was a fun video nevertheless and provided a different kind of insight into what Thomas carries on the golf course.

What clubs does Justin Thomas use?

Justin Thomas (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas is a Titleist athlete and most of his bag is dominated by the brand. Barring the Scotty Cameron putter, all the clubs in his bag for 2025 are from the golf equipment giant. Even his golf balls are from Titleist.

Here's taking a look at what is in Justin Thomas' bag in 2025:

Driver: Titleist GT2 (9°; Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15°; Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X)

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18° at 19.5°; Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X)

Irons: Titleist T200 (4-iron); Titleist T100 (5-iron); Titleist T621.JT (6-iron-9-iron) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°,60°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas uses Greyson Clothier apparel and Footjoy Premier Series shoes. Except for a few tweaks not many items from his 2024 bag have changed in the new season.

