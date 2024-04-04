Who is Matt Minister? All about Justin Thomas’ reported caddie for the Masters 2024

Justin Thomas and his caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have reportedly decided to part ways. The American golfer has paired with the veteran caddie Matt Minister just a few days before the 2024 Masters. Todd Lewis of Golf Channel reported that Thomas will now be accompanied by Minister, Patrick Cantlay's former caddie, at the Masters.

Veteran caddie Matt Minister has worked with renowned golfers in his career. Apart from Patrick Cantlay, Minister has caddied for Sangmoon Bae, Nick Price, and Chip Beck.

Veteran golfer Justin Thomas took to X and confirmed the news, stating that he would be forever thankful to Jim "Bones" Mackay. The duo started their partnership in 2021 and became a force to be reckoned with. Thomas and Bones won the 2022 PGA Championship and teamed for the Presidents Cup and The Ryder Cups.

Acknowledging Bones' contributions, Thomas further said:

"His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way."

Thomas further extended his heartfelt well wishes to his caddie of two years.

Who is Justin Thomas' new caddie Matt Minister?

Justin Thomas' new caddie Matt Minister has nearly two decades of experience cadding for several professional golfers. Minister hails from the town of Worthington, Ohio, and completed his schooling at Thomas Worthington High School. He ventured into collegiate golf at The Ohio State University.

Throughout his career, Minister has caddied for dozens of golf players, some of them being Patrick Cantlay, Sangmoon Bae, Nick Price, Chris Smith, Joe Durant, David Eger, Chip Beck, Eric Compton, Jeff Sluman, and Chris Kirk. While talking to Caddie Network, Matt Minister shared his favorite memory as a caddie, saying:

"Winning the 2002 Buick Classic with Chris Smith. We were longtime friends and to see him succeed was an incredible feeling!"

He said that the highlight of his golfing career was competing in the 2002 Open Championship at Muirfield, followed by a round at North Berwick with close friends. He said that the best part about being a caddie is the friendships forged along the way. He remains in touch with fellow caddies, players, volunteers, and pro-am partners.

: Patrick Cantlay of the United States with caddie Matt Minister during the pro-am prior to The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Minister said that one of the biggest highlights of his caddying career was winning the Memorial Tournament with Cantlay. Talking to Caddie Network, he said that his favorite stop on Tour is Heritage.

Apart from Golf, his other favorite sports teams are the St. Louis Cardinals and Ohio State Buckeyes. His favorite movie is "Shawshank" referring to The Shawshank Redemption. It'll be interesting to see how Matt Minister would aid Justin Thomas in the 2024 Masters and further down the line.