Justin Thomas’ embarrassing fail at the RBC Heritage leaves fans pitying the golfer

Justin Thomas is competing at the ongoing RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. In his third round, Thomas suffered an unfortunate incident while attempting to make a shot, and fans on social media reacted to the incident.

Thomas has won 15 events on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour. Notably, he's a two-time PGA Champion and finished fourth at the 2020 Masters Tournament. The Kentucky native was honored as the PGA Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2020, and he also received the Haskins Award in 2012.

In the third round of the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas’ ball landed at the edge of a muddy pool of water. In an attempt to make a shot, the 31-year-old splashed mud all over his body and clothes. Take a look at the clip here:

Fans online reacted to Thomas' unfortunate incident. One tweeted:

“So my question about this… was he hoping to get some yardage out of this as opposed to having to deal with a drop location? It seems like a wash.”

Another fan commented:

“Golf attire which is now compromised. A far worse scenario in regards to getting messy. 😅 🏌️‍♂️”

One X user remarked:

“Good idea lol, this is fun.”

Another said:

“Been there.”

Another X user remarked:

“This is same result with me when in the middle of a damp fairway 50yds out.”

Yet another user commented:

“Shots like this are what make golf fun to play.”

Justin Thomas finished his third round of the RBC Heritage with a 14-under score. He is currently in a tie for 2nd position with Andrew Novak. Notably, Si Woo Kim is in the lead with 15-under.

Justin Thomas’ RBC Heritage scorecards

Here’s a look at Justin Thomas’ scorecards from the first, second and third rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

