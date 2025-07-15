Justin Thomas has a hilarious request for fellow golfer's ‘out of action’ from the PGA Tour update

Justin Thomas is currently gearing up for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Amid his preparations, he left a funny comment below a fellow golfer's update on his shoulder injury.

A total of 156 professional golfers from all around the globe will be competing for the Claret Jug this week. Before the drama unfolds, four-time PGA Tour event winner Charley Hoffman shared an update on his Instagram.

Justin Thomas' comment came right after Hoffman announced that he will be out of action for the rest of the year due to a right shoulder lipoma. Take a look at the post:

"Been out of action the last month getting my lipoma on my right shoulder assessed. At this time all Doctors I consulted with told me it was time to have my lump removed. July 30th is the surgery. Will be back in action in on the PGA Tour in 26."

Justin Thomas left a hilarious comment below the post, and also wished Hoffman a speedy recovery.

"Wishing you the best seagull but please no more shirtless pics thanks"

Screenshot of Justin Thomas' comment under Hoffman's post / IG: @charleyhoffman

Hoffman has four PGA Tour wins to his name, with his last triumph coming at the 2016 Valero Texas Open.

Meanwhile, Thomas' next stop is The 153rd edition of Open Championship, where his best finish is T11 (2019). The two-time Major winner has shown glimpses of his quality this season, and will hope to contend for The Open Championship title this week.

Charley Hoffman echoed Justin Thomas' concern earlier this year

In January 2025, Justin Thomas wrote an open letter to all the golfers on the PGA Tour. The golfer shared an invitation to pros, calling on them to come together to help improve broadcasting by communicating a lot more with the fans.

According to Thomas, this would be a huge factor in potentially increasing television viewership. Charley Hoffman, following Thomas' lead, voiced his concerns regarding the pace of play issue (quoted by ESPN):

"We've taken a lot of heat over the past few weeks about slow play... it's an issue -- for our fans, for us as players. Cutting down field sizes will help, but only by a few minutes a day. As players, we still need to make a concerted effort to speed up."

"When conditions get extreme, it takes time to play it the right way. We all need to take responsibility to be ready when it's our turn to play."

Hoffman last played in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, where he landed on the 67th spot of the tournament leaderboard. He completed four rounds of play with a total 1-under par 279 (overall 70-67-69-73).

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More