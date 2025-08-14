Justin Thomas ready for some ‘mid iron play’ ahead of the BMW Championship

16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas is getting ready to tee off at the 2025 BMW Championship on Thursday, August 14. He shared a post on social media, giving fans a peek into his practice round ahead of the tournament.Thomas posted a video carousel on Instagram, showing how he practiced his swing and putts at Caves Valley Golf Club. In the post’s caption, he wrote that Maryland was still experiencing hot weather.“Post redo impressions: Caves Valley is still very hot and hilly @bmwchamps. Great week for some nice mid iron play, patience, and lots of @livpurnutrition!!!” Justin Thomas penned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Louisville native also shared a picture on his Instagram story, announcing the tee times for his first two rounds at the BMW Championship. He is set to tee off from the first hole at 1:27 p.m. ET on day one, paired with Tommy Fleetwood. He will tee off at 10:54 a.m. ET on day two.Image via Thomas’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@justinthomas34Justin Thomas is heading into the BMW Championship ranked at No. 9 on the FedEx Cup playoffs and eligibility points list. He competed in the first playoff event last week at TPC Southwind and tied for 28th in the tournament.Meanwhile, Justin Rose claimed the victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He carded 16-under 264 in the tournament and beat J.J. Spaun in a playoff to clinch the title.Justin Thomas pens down honest thoughts on his T28 finish at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipFollowing the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas shared a post on Instagram, looking back on his performance in the tournament. He shared pictures and videos from his time at TPC Southwind and acknowledged that he could’ve performed better.“Week one of the FedEx Cup playoffs in the books @fedexchamp. Wasn’t the week we had in mind but finally got it going today. Let’s ride that momentum into @bmwchamps!&quot; he wrote.Image via Thomas’ Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@justinthomas34Justin Thomas kicked off play at TPC Southwind with four birdies and two bogeys in his first round, then shot two birdies and two bogeys in his second round. He closed with an unfortunate double bogey on the par-4 18th hole on day two, and carded 72 at the end of the round. Thomas' game slightly improved in his third round. He shot three birdies and three bogeys to card 70. Then, he regained his momentum in his final round, shooting seven birdies and two bogeys across 18 holes.The 32-year-old golfer carded 5-under 275 in the tournament. He tied for 28th with Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy, and Taylor Pendrith.Overall, Justin Thomas has had a good season on the PGA Tour this year. He won his 16th PGA Tour title at the 2025 RBC Heritage and has a total of seven top-10 results with three runner-up finishes.