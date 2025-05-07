Justin Thomas reveals he didn't want Rory McIlroy’s Masters run to be dominant

Justin Thomas recently shared his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's memorable triumph at the 2025 Masters. Thomas recently made headlines after winning the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The PGA Tour professional's victory at this event marked his first win on the Tour after nearly three years.

Ad

This is a strong comeback for Thomas who recorded a T36 finish in this year's Masters Tournament. He concluded the first golf major of the year with a total 2 over par (290) score. Rory McIlroy the green jacket to complete a remarkable career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman finally secured his first Masters victory at Augusta National, following a nail-biting sudden-death playoff win. While talking with the reporters, Justin Thomas talked about watching McIlroy win.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I unfortunately had finished kind of like when the leaders were teeing off, but I'm a golf fan and I was very excited to get home and watch the entire round on TV."

"I was fortunate to see Rory at home after that and I joked with him, I was like, you know, as the golf fan in me, I wanted a good tournament."

Ad

While talking about the winning margin, Justin Thomas further said:

"I wasn't necessarily, um, didn't want anything, I don't want to say like bad to happen to anybody, but I wanted, I didn't want to see somebody win by four or five as a golf fan, not specifically who it was, but then for a second, I was like, all right, dude, like it's a tournament now, like you're, you're good. You can go ahead and, and enjoy watching it like the rest of us."

Ad

Take a look a the full conversation in this clip shared by Golf.com on their X (previously Twitter) profile:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Thomas had a challenging start at this year's Augusta National. In the first round, he shot 1 over par (73). While playing on the front nine, following a disappointing shot on hole 8, Thomas could be heard sharing his displeasure. Despite initial struggles, Thomas secured the cut at this prestigious golf major.

In the second round, he shot an impressive eagle on the par-5 hole 2. Thomas recorded overall rounds of 73, 71, 76, and 70. He finished 19 shots behind McIlroy.

Ad

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy's relationship

Thomas and McIlroy share a laugh during 2023 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

Over the years, Thomas and McIlroy have often gone head-to-head as Ryder Cup opponents, the duo have shared mutual respect for each other. On multiple instances, both of them have praised each other's techniques and skills in the game.

Ad

Back in 2021, Justin Thomas faced a controversial moment for his anti-gay comments, and McIlroy came out in support of him, citing his grit and integrity. When Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, Thomas was public about his feelings regarding the Northern Irishman. According to Thomas, he found the latest career Grand Slam winner inspiring. Despite their strong rivalry in some cases, the duo shares a bond of friendship and athleticism.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy even participated in a hole-in-one challenge held by European Tour Originals in 2021. Titled Chase The Ace 50/50, both golfers attempted to win in the friendly competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More