PGA Tour ranks Justin Thomas’s funniest moments over the years on his 32nd birthday

16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas turned 32 on April 29. To celebrate his birthday, the PGA Tour shared some of his most hilarious moments over the years.

During Thomas’ amateur career, he won the 2010 Terra Cotta Invitational and the 2012 Jones Cup Invitational. His professional golf career took off in 2013, and he has won several events, including the 2019 CJ Cup and the 2021 Players Championship. His most recent win was at the 2025 RBC Heritage, where he snagged the title after a heated playoff against Andrew Novak.

On Thomas’ birthday, the PGA Tour shared a series of video compilations with the caption:

“Celebrating @JustinThomas34’s birthday with the funniest moments over the years! 🥳”

Take a look at the post here:

In one video, the Kentucky-born was captured in a hilarious moment during his third round at the 2025 RBC Heritage. After his ball found the edge of a muddy pool of water, he took a shot but ended up splashing mud all over his clothes. Shocked, he looked down at his muddy clothes and said:

“That didn’t really seem worth it after all that.”

Thomas’ lighthearted reaction caused the spectators nearby to burst out laughing.

In another popular video, Justin Thomas was featured in a walk-and-talk interview with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. As they spoke, the American golfer got a little out of breath, which caused him to say:

“By the way, can we do this on a downhill hole next time?”

Lewis laughed at Thomas’ request, saying that this had crossed his mind too. The 16-time PGA Tour winner was also captured in a hilarious moment on TGL, where he told his teammates he felt like “that kid on the class project that doesn’t do anything.”

The PGA Tour also shared several other heartwarming moments, including Justin Thomas’ celebratory reactions on the greens and more hilarious interviews.

Justin Thomas shared that “it’s hard to win” after claiming the 2025 RBC Heritage title

Justin Thomas lifts the trophy at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas’ RBC Heritage victory marked the end of his 1064-day PGA Tour title drought. Before winning at Harbour Town Golf Links, Thomas’s last victory was at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Following his RBC Heritage victory, the 32-year-old admitted that winning wasn’t easy. He said via ASAP Sports:

“I think the hard part about it is it's just really hard to win.”

Justin Thomas stated that he had been playing well enough to win for the past few years, but was unable to claim a title until now. He added that 2023 was a difficult year in his career because he had put a lot of pressure on himself to win.

He also stated that his game is in a better place this year and further expressed relief at being able to finally break the drought.

