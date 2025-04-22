Justin Thomas’s win at the RBC Heritage becomes the ‘most watched’ round in 2 decades

Justin Thomas finally broke his 1,064-day winless drought by snagging the title at the 2025 RBC Heritage. His final round, which aired on CBS Sports, has reportedly become the most watched RBC Heritage round in over two decades.

Ad

31-year-old Thomas started playing golf professionally in 2013. In 2018, he spent five weeks ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world. He also has 16 titles on the PGA Tour. A two-time major championship winner, he has triumphed at the PGA Championship twice – in 2017 and 2022.

In a post shared by CBS Sports on X, the Kentucky-born golfer’s final round at Harbour Town Golf Links averaged 4.362 million viewers and peaked with 6.074 million viewers. The caption of the post read:

Ad

Trending

“CBS Sports delivers most watched final round of @RBC_Heritage in 23 years.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, CBS Sports also reported that the overall PGA Tour coverage on the network this season has averaged 2.467 million viewers. This shows a 26% increase compared to last year’s coverage.

In Justin Thomas’ final round at the RBC Heritage, he made par in 15 holes and shot three birdies on the fifth, eight, and 15th. He ended his round with no bogeys and carded 68 to land at first place with 17-under. After an intense playoff against Andrew Novak, Thomas claimed the title at 3,4.

Ad

Here’s a look at the 2025 RBC Heritage champion’s scorecard from his final round:

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

“It’s just really hard to win”: Justin Thomas says after claiming the RBC Heritage title

Before the 2025 RBC Heritage, the last time Justin Thomas lifted a trophy on the PGA Tour was in the 2022 PGA Championship. After his most recent victory, he acknowledged that winning on the PGA Tour is not an easy feat to accomplish.

Ad

“I think the hard part about it is it's just really hard to win. I feel like I've been playing well enough to win for a couple years, but just because you feel that way and you are, obviously that doesn't mean that you're going to,” Justin Thomas said via ASAP Sports.

Thomas also expressed appreciation for Harbour Town Golf Links, saying it is a beautiful course that fits his game and “rewards good golf”. He further stated that winning is a great feeling and expressed pride at the amount patience he exercised throughout the duration of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More