Justin Thomas is working with a temporary caddie at the RBC Heritage, and it has turned out to be a successful partnership so far. His regular caddie, Matt “Rev” Minister, sustained a back injury shortly before The Masters, which forced Thomas to find a quick replacement.

As it happened, Max Homa had recently split with his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner, someone Thomas also knew well. Given the timing and familiarity, Thomas found it an easy decision to ask Greiner to carry his bag for the upcoming events. And based on early results, the arrangement seemed to be working out well.

After three successful rounds at the Harbour Town Golf Links, Justin Thomas is currently tied for the second position, just one stroke behind Si Woo Kim. Well, all thanks to the birdie he carded on the 18th hole.

He had carded a bogey on the 15th hole, which put him in third place. However, the birdie on the 18th hole brought him back to second place. Justin Thomas thanked his temporary caddie for the game.

In the post-round presser, he said,

“It was a great read by Joe. It's nice to finish off like that and ride that momentum into tomorrow.”

Well, Justin Thomas did indeed have an exceptional opening round. He carded 11 birdies and one bogey, making the course record of the RBC Heritage. He was a 10-under. Who knows, maybe finally he will be able to grab his 16th career win on the PGA Tour.

How has Justin Thomas’s 2025 season been so far?

Justin Thomas has played in nine events so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He began the year at The Sentry, where he finished tied for 26th with rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 63, posting a 72-hole total of 273 at 19-under par.

At The American Express, held two weeks later, Justin Thomas finished in solo second place. He shot 67, 64, 68, and 66 for a total score of 265, 23-under par.

In February, Thomas competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing tied for 48th. He recorded rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71 to finish at 281, 7-under par. He followed that with a T6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, carding 66, 68, 70, and 65 for a total of 269, 15-under.

At The Genesis Invitational, Thomas tied for ninth. He shot 73, 71, 69, and 69, finishing at 282, 6-under par.

In March, he tied for 36th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with rounds of 71, 70, 74, and 76, finishing at 291, 3-over par. The following week at THE PLAYERS Championship, he tied for 33rd after shooting 78, 62, 73, and 73 for a 72-hole total of 286, 2-under par.

At the Valspar Championship, Thomas finished in second place for the second time this season. He posted rounds of 73, 70, 65, and 66, totaling 274 at 10-under par.

His most recent appearance came at the Masters Tournament, where he tied for 36th. He recorded rounds of 73, 71, 76, and 70 to finish at 290, 2-over par.

