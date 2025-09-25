  • home icon
Justin Thomas shares feeling ‘glad’ to be on the team for the 2025 Ryder Cup edition

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 25, 2025 02:36 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas - Image Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas is set to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance in this year’s edition of the biennial event. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a clip expressing his excitement for what's to come at Bethpage Black Course.

Thomas shared a video compilation of several clips from his previous Ryder Cup appearances. He was also captured speaking about this year’s tournament, saying,

“I think it’ll hands down be the biggest golf event ever. Long Island fans are the best. They are so so passionate and I've said this the whole time, I'm just glad I'm on the team that they're rooting for, but at the same time, they expect a lot from us, so we expect to give it to them."
Justin Thomas made it to the 2025 US Ryder Cup team as Keegan Bradley’s first captain’s pick. At a media press conference in August, Bradley praised Thomas as the “heartbeat” of the team. He went on to say that the 16-time PGA Tour champion was practically “born to play Ryder Cups,” especially at Bethpage Black.

Thomas made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 under the captaincy of Jim Furyk. That year, the US lost to Europe 17.5 -10.5.

In 2021, the 32-year-old golfer represented the US in the biennial tournament for the second time. He helped his country lift the trophy after defeating the Europeans and winning 19 - 9.

Thomas was back in action in the 2023 Ryder Cup, where he picked up a win in his Sunday singles match against Sepp Straka. Even with his solid performance and the points he added for Team USA, Europe ultimately came out on top with a 16.5 – 11.5 victory.

“Being nervous is cool” - Justin Thomas shares his take on feeling nervous during tournaments

During a press conference at Bethpage Black, a reporter asked Justin Thomas to give some insight into why some professional golfers view feeling pressure as a good thing. Thomas shared that feeling anxious is a good sign because it implies that the tournament means something to him.

The Louisville native admitted that when he was younger, being anxious was something he tried to hide because it felt like a weakness and implied that he was scared. However, these days, he sees it in a completely different light.

“But being nervous is great. I think if any of us were out here on the first tee or in position to have a putt to win a Ryder Cup or win a match and weren't nervous, that would be extremely concerning for our profession… If it didn't mean something to you, you obviously wouldn't be nervous,” Thomas said.

Justin Thomas also touched on what it’s like teaming up with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this weekend. He said he’s glad to have Scheffler on his side, joking that it’s a relief not to have to worry about figuring out how to beat him in this tournament.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

