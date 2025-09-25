Justin Thomas shares feeling ‘glad’ to be on the team for the 2025 Ryder Cup edition

Justin Thomas is set to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance in this year’s edition of the biennial event. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a clip expressing his excitement for what's to come at Bethpage Black Course.Thomas shared a video compilation of several clips from his previous Ryder Cup appearances. He was also captured speaking about this year’s tournament, saying,“I think it’ll hands down be the biggest golf event ever. Long Island fans are the best. They are so so passionate and I've said this the whole time, I'm just glad I'm on the team that they're rooting for, but at the same time, they expect a lot from us, so we expect to give it to them.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas made it to the 2025 US Ryder Cup team as Keegan Bradley’s first captain’s pick. At a media press conference in August, Bradley praised Thomas as the “heartbeat” of the team. He went on to say that the 16-time PGA Tour champion was practically “born to play Ryder Cups,” especially at Bethpage Black.Thomas made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 under the captaincy of Jim Furyk. That year, the US lost to Europe 17.5 -10.5.In 2021, the 32-year-old golfer represented the US in the biennial tournament for the second time. He helped his country lift the trophy after defeating the Europeans and winning 19 - 9.Thomas was back in action in the 2023 Ryder Cup, where he picked up a win in his Sunday singles match against Sepp Straka. Even with his solid performance and the points he added for Team USA, Europe ultimately came out on top with a 16.5 – 11.5 victory.“Being nervous is cool” - Justin Thomas shares his take on feeling nervous during tournamentsDuring a press conference at Bethpage Black, a reporter asked Justin Thomas to give some insight into why some professional golfers view feeling pressure as a good thing. Thomas shared that feeling anxious is a good sign because it implies that the tournament means something to him.The Louisville native admitted that when he was younger, being anxious was something he tried to hide because it felt like a weakness and implied that he was scared. However, these days, he sees it in a completely different light.“But being nervous is great. I think if any of us were out here on the first tee or in position to have a putt to win a Ryder Cup or win a match and weren't nervous, that would be extremely concerning for our profession… If it didn't mean something to you, you obviously wouldn't be nervous,” Thomas said.Justin Thomas also touched on what it’s like teaming up with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this weekend. He said he’s glad to have Scheffler on his side, joking that it’s a relief not to have to worry about figuring out how to beat him in this tournament.