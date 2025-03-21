Keegan Bradley follows in Paige Spiranac’s footsteps as he stirs the pot on March Madness debate

Keegan Bradley recently revealed his March Madness favorite a day after Paige Spiranac had asked her fans for their picks for the final four teams in the NCAA tournament. The U.S. Ryder Cup team Captain posted pictures of him sporting the St. John's Red Storm jersey.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by @RyderCupUSA on March 20, Keegan Bradley was spotted wearing the St. Johns Red Storm's new home and away jerseys.

The post was captioned:

"Captain @Keegan_Bradley is always reppin’ the Red, White & Blue, it just looks a little different during #MarchMadness. Go St. John’s! #GoUSA"

Bradley's March Madness favorite comes shortly after Paige Spiranac’s post on X yesterday. The American model and social media influencer recently stepped into the debate as she posed with a basketball on X and asked her fans about their pick for the top four in March Madness.

Led by Rick Pitino, The St. John's men's basketball team won the Big East regular season and all tournament titles, a feat that the team achieved for the first time in 25 years.

This year, they earned their first NCAA since 2019, with Keegan Bradley voicing his support for the Johnnies via his social media handle on numerous occasions.

The March Madness is one of the most anticipated tournaments where popular teams in the NCAA division battle it out in the tournament brackets. The first round has already kicked off between March 20 to 21, 2025.

St. John's Red Storm won their first NCAA game since 2000 on March 20, securing a dominating 83-53 win over Omaha.

Keegan Bradley talks about being the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

The 38-year-old golfer will be leading the American team on their Ryder Cup journey at Bethpage Black this year. Bradley happens to be the youngest Ryder Cup Captain who also won 3 titles on the PGA Tour in the last two seasons.

Talking about being the Ryder Cup leader for Team USA in January this year, Keegan Bradley said (quoted by PGA Tour):

“I have two jobs. My one job is out here, and then my other job is to be the captain and be the leader of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. I really enjoy being the captain. This isn't difficult for me."

"I love talking to the guys, I love talking to my vice captains, so -- and I love to play golf. So these aren't difficult things. It's stressful, for sure, but I enjoy both of them.”

Bradley represented Team USA in the Ryder Cup last year. After he won the 2024 BMW Championship, Bradley became eligible to captain for the Presidents Cup.

He won the BMW Championship with a one-stroke margin over Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, and Adam Scott. Bradley finished the contest with a 12-under 276, sealing off victory with a 5-iron from around 227 yards.

